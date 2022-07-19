Identity of man found dead in Iberia Parish released

Posted July 20, 2022

UPDATE: The Iberia Parish Coroner's Office released the name of the victim killed in Coteau on Monday.

Jody Gary, 40 of New Iberia, was found lying on the ground outside a home on Solieau Road, according to Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office Public Affairs Director Katherine Breaux. Gary was pronounced dead at the scene.

Eddie Jones and Courtney Gary were arrested and booked on multiple charges in Jody Gary's death. The bond for Jones is $2,196,000 and Courtney Gary is $1,561,000.

Courtney is the niece of the deceased, Breaux stated.

The case remains under investigation.

Posted July 19, 2022

IBERIA PARISH, La. - Two people are in jail after a man was killed and his dog was shot in Coteau Monday afternoon.

Iberia Parish Sheriff's deputies were called the 2300 block of Rose Lane at about 3:45 pm to investigate a man being chased by someone with a gun, said Katherine Breaux, spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office.

When they got there, they found a man lying on the ground outside a home on Soileau Road. The man, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies say the man's dog also was shot in the leg, but we don't have any more information on that yet.

Witnesses told investigators that they saw a man, identified as Eddie Jones, hit the victim several times in the head.

Jones, 29, and a woman described by deputies as his girlfriend, Courtney Gary, 25, were found in a house in the 2300 block of Rose Lane; both were arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail.

Jones was booked with:



Second-degree murder

Cruelty to animals

Possession of firearm by convicted felon

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule 1

Possession – Schedule II narcotics

Illegal use of controlled substance in presence of a Juvenile

Second or subsequent offenses

Prohibited acts – possession of drug paraphernalia

Gary was booked with:



Principal to Second Degree Murder

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule 1

Possession – Schedule II Narcotics

Illegal Use of Controlled Substance in Presence of a Juvenile

Prohibited Acts – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

This is an ongoing investigation. Bond has not been set at this time.

