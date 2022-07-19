ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Wars: Andor Will Premiere with Two Episodes

Cover picture for the articleAfter the successful run of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Star Wars fans now have their eyes on Andor, the upcoming prequel series to Rogue One which will center on Diego Luna's Cassian Andor during the earlier days of the rebellion. We're now just a month away before its much-awaited premiere and, now, another...

Marvel Studios' First X-Men Reboot Casting Reportedly Revealed

Since Disney's massive acquisition of Fox in 2019, fans have been dying to get updates regarding the arrival of the mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and so far, Marvel Studios hasn't given us anything. So far, the only confirmed mutant to be making his MCU crossover is Ryan Reynold's Deadpool.
Disney Reportedly Erasing Rey Skywalker from Star Wars Canon

There's no denying that fans have mixed feelings about Disney's Star Wars sequel trilogy and a lot of it had something to do with its lead character Rey. You see, when The Force Awakens introduced us to the character, many were thrilled about the idea of her being a complete "unknown" but over the course of the trilogy, it was evident that Lucasfilm was setting her up to be a descendant of a beloved character.
First 'Nope' Reactions Call Jordan Peele's Movie Indescribable, Divisive, and Terrifying

Jordan Peele's name has become synonymous with jaw-dropping and creative horror films like Get Out and Us, so it should come as no surprise that his next venture as a writer-director has been met with rave reviews from critics. Nope is set to blend horror with sci-fi and mystery when it officially premieres in theaters later this month, and if the first handful of trailers were any indication—it's going to be an unforgettable movie-going experience.
The Force Awakens Actor Calls Star Wars Fandom the 'Most Toxic' in Hollywood

We all know for a fact how passionate and dedicated the Star Wars fandom is and they are known for being some of the most vocal and opinionated fanbases in the geek community. However, it can't be denied that the most hardcore followers of the franchise have this tendency to be toxic and we've proven that over the last couple of years.
The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
Chris Pine Is 'Unrecognizable' In New Movie Role—Fans Think He Looks Like Diane Keaton

Fans on Twitter are currently having a field day trying to pinpoint who Chris Pine looks like in his latest film role! The Star Trek star, 41, was spotted last week on the streets of Los Angeles while filming his upcoming project, Poolman. Many online are dubbing the Wonder Woman actor to be ‘unrecognizable‘ or now someone causing ‘double takes’ with his new hairdo— long, graying shoulder-length tresses, an unruly beard and a cozy outfit.
The Rock's Salary for Black Adam Revealed

Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock started out in wrestling and became one of the world's biggest movie stars. Later this year, the actor will make his long-awaited DCEU debut by playing the titular role in Black Adam. Recently, Variety shared an inside look at some of today's stars' salaries ranging from Tom Cruise's upcoming Mission: Impossible movies to Millie Bobby Brown's Enola Holmes. They also revealed Johnson's Black Adam salary.
William Shatner On Modern ‘Star Trek’: Gene Roddenberry Would Be ‘Turning In His Grave’

No matter where he goes or what he does, William Shatner will always be associated with Star Trek and Captain Kirk. Clearly, Shatner has viewed that as something of a mixed blessing through the years. He’s openly poked fun at Trek fans in an infamous Saturday Night Live sketch, and he isn’t shy about voicing his opinion when he’s not enamored with whatever Star Trek is up to at any given moment.
Margot Robbie Becomes the Highest-Paid Actress with Impressive ‘Barbie’ Salary

We've been buzzing about the new Greta Gerwig movie, Barbie, for months. Ever since those initial photos from the set were released, anxious fans have been trying to figure out what exactly this movie will be about (and they've even been dressing like the iconic Mattel doll in the meantime). Now, there's a new reason that Barbie is grabbing headlines, because it just made Margot Robbie the highest-paid actress in Hollywood.
‘John Wick 4’ Drops Action-Packed New Teaser During San Diego Comic-Con 2022

After debuting the first trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4 back in April, fans of the franchise starring Keanu Reeves were treated to another look at the action film during San Diego Comic-Con panel hosted byCollider. During day two of the 2022 convention, director Chad Stahelski and Reeves, who made a surprise appearance at the end of the session, revealed a new, action-packed teaser for the eagerly anticipated film. And it looks awesome!
John Wick: Keanu Reeves shocks fans with ‘insane’ new sequel footage at San Diego Comic-Con

John Wick fans got a surprise at San Diego Comic-Con.The annual comic book convention and entertainment event is taking place this weekend in San Diego, California from 21 July to 24 July.On Friday (22 July), Keanu Reeves surprised the crowd to debut brand new footage for John Wick 4.After appearing at the panel for his comic-book series BRZRKR – which he co-writes with Matt Kindt – the actor crashed Collider’s Directors on Directing panel on which John Wick 4 director Chad Stahelski was a speaker.Together, the pair debuted the action-packed footage, which sees Reeves’ character taking on enemies in...
Stephen King Prepping Sequel to One of His Most Popular Titles

Stephen King is no stranger at second attempts at his stories, on the page and on the screen. The horror legend recently penned a new conclusion to The Stand for its updated adaptation on Paramount+. Before that, he brought a sequel to The Shining to bookstores and theaters. And don't forget his choose-your-own-ending to The Dark Tower. He has a method to his madness, and his latest return is a sequel to one of his more fearsome books of the early '80s.
Avengers 5 Title May Have Been Leaked

We're now just a day away before Marvel Studios' much-awaited Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con where they are expected to show sneak peeks of their upcoming projects and make some major announcements about the future of the franchise. So far, none of us exactly know what kind of information they are going to reveal in the presentation, but a lot of fans are hopeful that they'll drop a hint on what the next Avengers film will be.
Ryan Reynolds Takes Issues With Deadpool and Logan Being the First R-Rated Movies on Disney+

Marvel fans got an unexpected update on Thursday, with the news that Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan will be streaming on Disney+ later this week. The trio of films will be among the first R-rated titles to be streaming on the platform, something that has already left fans surprised, and wondering about what the decision could mean for Marvel films writ large. Reynolds recent took to social media to celebrate the news in a hilarious way, arguing that while Deadpool and Logan will be the first R-rated films on the service, "some Disney movies should already be rated R for irreversible trauma." Accompanying the tweet were a series of fake R-rated title cards for films like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Bambi and The Lion King.
Netflix's The Gray Man: Audiences Disagree With Critics on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix's The Gray Man is a hit with audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. It would seem the viewing public disagrees with the professional impressions of the most expensive movie the streamer's ever made. At the time of writing, the audience score sits at 90% freshness. On the other side, the critics score is all the way down at 50%. That's a pretty big gulf, but also similar to other big blockbuster movies that haven't fared well with critics over time. Audiences just love these big spectacle action movies in a way that's hard to quantify. It will be interesting to see how the project fares on streaming and in theaters as things move along.
Warner Bros. Reportedly Refused to Include Martian Manhunter in Zack Snyder's Justice League

The release of Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max last year was considered a huge triumph as it gave us Zack Snyder's true version of Justice League and redemption for the director after he was removed from the theatrical cut months prior to its release. However, as it turns out, the making of the "Snyder Cut" had some behind-the-scenes drama including the fate of one of the characters.
