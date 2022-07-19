Breaking News: Hopkins: Despite apparent leveling, map shows Smith County leads U.S. in COVID spread

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

Hopkins: Despite apparent leveling, map shows Smith County leads U.S. in COVID spread

ktbb.com
 3 days ago

A recent update to the national COVID spread map indicates that Smith County currently has the highest spread rate in the U.S.

ktbb.com

ktbb.com

Five people dead following Smith County wreck

SMITH COUNTY — Five people are reportedly dead following a two vehicle wreck Friday morning. The accident happened around 5:00 on 110 Van Highway at County Road 48, north of Tyler. All lanes of 110 Van Highway are shut down. Southbound traffic is being diverted to FM 32-71 and Northbound traffic is being diverted to FM 20-16. DPS said they will give more details as they become available.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

Disaster declaration in Henderson County

ATHENS – Henderson County firefighters have responded to at least 40 fires this week alone and 134 for the month of July, so County Judge Wade McKinney has signed a declaration declaring a Local State of Disaster. According to our news partner KETK, the declaration says the Keetch-Byrum Drought Index value for the county is now within the highest range of the index, indicating a sevre drought and increased wildfire occurrence. “Our first responders are reaching their limit,” Judge McKinney said. “Day and night they are working to protect life and property from these fires. We all need to work to limit the demand for their services.” The declaration will be in effect for seven days unless it is extended by Commissioners Court. Henderson County joins numerous other area counties in maintaining a ban on outdoor burning.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

Fires mount in East Texas amid hot, dry conditions

EAST TEXAS — A number of fires have flared up this week in East Texas amid hot, dry conditions. Our news partner KETK reports all fires have been contained in Henderson County after several broke out. Three firefighters were taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation from a Gun Barrel City fire. Authorities report five trailers destroyed in an illegally burned Rusk County trash pile fire. And more than 1,000 acres burned in Van Zandt County wildfires. Burn bans remain the rule throughout the region, and officials continue to urge you to observe them.
EAST TEXAS, PA
ktbb.com

Smith County to auction off surplus road and bridge equipment

TYLER — The Smith County Commissioners Court approved auctioning off surplus equipment from the Road and Bridge Department. The online auction will begin on July 28 and runs through August 11 on this website. The Smith County purchasing director said the Road and Bridge equipment has outlived its useful life and is no longer needed by the County. The equipment can be viewed in person, by appointment, on August 1 and August 5, between 9 a.m. and noon. To schedule an appointment, call 903-590-4726. The equipment is located at the Road and Bridge Material Yard on County Road 1121 in Tyler.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

Part of I-20 shut down

SMITH COUNTY — DPS advises that I-20 eastbound is shut down at Highway 271 due to a multi-vehicle crash. Drivers are advised to avoid the area. We’ll have updates as they become available.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

Officials: Be aware of bond scam

TYLER — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office says it has recently been made aware of a bond scam in the Tyler/Smith County area. Officials say the scam involves a phone call that was received by a Tyler citizen. The caller identified himself as an investigator with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office using the name “Detective Scotch.” The caller informed the victim that a loved one had been arrested and he needed to pay a bond in crypto currency. The caller instructed the victim on what needed to be done and how to do it. Unfortunately, the victim complied and was swindled out of an undisclosed amount of money.
TYLER, TX
ktbb.com

Officials: 21 charged in healthcare kickback conspiracy

TYLER – The Department of Justice announced criminal charges against 36 defendants in 13 federal districts across the United States for more than $1.2 billion in alleged fraudulent telemedicine, cardiovascular and cancer genetic testing, and durable medical equipment schemes. One defendant, 54-year-old Jeffrey Paul Parnell, is from Tyler. In connection with this national effort, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas has charged a total of 21 individuals, including doctors, laboratory executives, hospital executives, and marketers for their involvement in alleged healthcare kickback and money laundering conspiracies. Additionally, 33 doctors and healthcare executives have agreed to pay over $32 million in order to resolve False Claims Act allegations for their involvement in the scheme, according to a news release.
TYLER, TX
ktbb.com

Body found in Teaselville

TEASELVILLE– A dead body was found in a wooded area Thursday morning near the Dollar General in Teaselville. According to our news partner KETK, Smith County officials said the body was reported around 8:50 a.m. It has been confirmed to be a male. The investigation continues, and we’ll provide further details as they become available.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

Missing man sought

CHEROKEE COUNTY – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man who was last seen at the Dollar General in Teaselville. According to our news partner KETK, Caleb Mosley, 20, has brown hair, hazel eyes, is about six feet tall and weighs about 160 lbs. There was no immediate word on any possible connection with the dead body found Thursday morning near the store. According to his mother, Mosley was last seen Saturday morning and has a concussion. Mosley was reported to be disoriented and in need of medical attention. He has scratches across his arms, back, and torso. Some are noted to be very deep. Anyone with information on Mosley’s location is encouraged to call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 903-683-2271 or the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX

