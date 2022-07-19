Where to Watch and Stream Last Knights Free Online

Exclusive: "The story behind that title is a little similar to the title of Get Out," the director tells SFX magazine. Jordan Peele has quickly become one of horror's top-tier maestros – the filmmaker having terrified the world with both Get Out and Us, two unique spins on the genre. Now, Peele re-teams with Daniel Kaluuya on Nope, a movie that broadly centers on two ranch-owning siblings, OJ and Emerald Haywood, who have a close encounter with the third kind. The film's title, however, gives little away.
