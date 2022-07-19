ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toward manufacturing semitransparent solar cells the size of windows

Science Daily
 3 days ago

In an important step toward bringing transparent solar cells to home windows, researchers at the University of Michigan have developed a way to manufacture their highly efficient and semitransparent solar cells. "In principle, we can now scale semitransparent organic solar cells to two meters by two meters, which brings...

www.sciencedaily.com

The Associated Press

GE First in World to Test High Power, High Voltage Hybrid Electric Components in Altitude Conditions

FARNBOROUGH, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- At the Farnborough International Airshow, GE announced it completed the world’s first test of a megawatt (MW)-class and multi-kilovolt (kV) hybrid electric propulsion system in altitude conditions that simulate single-aisle commercial flight. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005415/en/ GE completes the world’s first test of a megawatt (MW)-class and multi-kilovolt (kV) hybrid electric propulsion system in altitude conditions that simulate single-aisle commercial flight. (Photo: Business Wire)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
insideevs.com

Tesla's 4680 Structural Battery Pack Teardown: Zero Repairability Reported

In a quick update, Munro Live reports the status of the eagerly anticipated teardown of the Made-in-Texas (MIT) Tesla Model Y's structural battery pack. As it turns out, the progress is slower than anticipated, because the task is much more difficult than expected. During the first few days, the team...
CARS
Autoweek.com

Redwood Materials Will Recycle VW EV Batteries

Volkswagen partners with Nevada-based Redwood Materials to recycle EV batteries from VW and Audi vehicles. The company aims to recover over 95% of lithium, copper, nickel, and cobalt from EV batteries, and prepare them to be reused in new EV batteries by manufacturers in the US. VW has launched a...
ENVIRONMENT
Science Daily

Research on bacteria: Electron highway for hydrogen and carbon dioxide storage discovered

In 2013, a team of microbiologists led by Professor Volker Müller from Goethe University Frankfurt discovered an unusual enzyme in a heat-loving (thermophilic) bacterium: the hydrogen-dependent CO2 reductase HDCR. It produces formic acid (formate) from gaseous hydrogen (H2) and carbon dioxide (CO2), and in the process the hydrogen transfers electrons to the carbon dioxide. That makes this HDCR the first known enzyme which can directly utilise hydrogen. In contrast, all enzymes known until then that produce formic acid take a detour: they obtain the electrons from soluble cellular electron transfer agents, which for their part receive the electrons from the hydrogen with the help of other enzymes.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Ultrasonic detectors reveal the detrimental effect of wind turbines at forest sites on bats

Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research (IZW) As more and more wind turbines (WTs) are installed in the course of the energy transition and distance regulations to human settlements are tightened, suitable locations are becoming increasingly difficult to find. As a result, wind turbines are increasingly being erected in forests -- to the detriment of forest specialists among bats. In a new study, a team of scientists led by the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research (Leibniz-IZW) demonstrated that forest specialists among bats, which forage below the treetop and thus do not have an increased risk of colliding with turbines, avoid the vicinity of wind turbines. Forest sites should therefore either not be used at all for wind turbines, or only in exceptional cases with mandated compensatory measures to protect forest bats, the team concludes in a paper now published in the Journal of Applied Ecology.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

A microscopic electric motor made of DNA

The race is on to develop nanometre-scale motors for future tiny machines. The latest entry is a multi-component motor that self-assembles from DNA, harnesses Brownian motion to spin a rotor, and can wind up a molecular spring. Henry Hess is in the Department of Biomedical Engineering, Columbia University, New York,...
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Logic and memory functions of an inverter comprising reconfigurable double gated feedback field effect transistors

In this study, we propose an inverter consisting of reconfigurable double-gated (DG) feedback field-effect transistors (FBFETs) and examine its logic and memory operations through a mixed-mode technology computer-aided design simulation. The DG FBFETs can be reconfigured to n- or p-channel modes, and these modes exhibit an on/off current ratio of"‰~"‰1012 and a subthreshold swing (SS) of"‰~"‰0.4Â mV/dec. Our study suggests the solution to the output voltage loss, a common problem in FBFET-based inverters; the proposed inverter exhibits the same output logic voltage as the supply voltage in gigahertz frequencies by applying a reset operation between the logic operations. The inverter retains the output logic '1' and '0' states for"‰~"‰21Â s without the supply voltage. The proposed inverter demonstrates the promising potential for logic-in-memory application.
COMPUTERS
BBC

UK studies reusable hypersonic military jet technology

Aeroengineers are to investigate the potential of hypersonic technologies for use by British armed forces. Russia, China and the US are all developing missiles that can travel through the atmosphere at many times the speed of sound, making them very difficult to track and shoot down. The UK project, announced...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CAR AND DRIVER

Ford Targets 600,000 EVs by Late 2023, Announces Major Battery Plans

Ford says that it has secured 100 percent of the annual battery-cell capacity that it needs to reach its goal of selling 600,000 EVs annually worldwide by late 2023. Of these EVs, 270,000 will be the Mach-E, with Ford predicting 150,000 sales of the Lightning and E-Transit each and 30,000 units of a yet-to-be-revealed electric SUV for Europe.
ECONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Alternative to Silicon: Why Perovskites Could Take Solar Cells to New Heights

This family of crystalline compounds is at the forefront of research pursuing alternatives to silicon. Perovskites have great potential for creating solar panels that could be easily deposited onto most surfaces, including flexible and textured ones. These materials would also be cheap to produce, lightweight, and as efficient as today’s leading photovoltaic materials, which are mainly silicon. Given their enormous potential, they’re the subject of increasing research and investment. However, companies looking to harness their potential have to address some significant obstacles before perovskite-based solar cells can be commercially competitive.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

The zinc link: Unraveling the mechanism of methionine-mediated pluripotency regulation

Differentiation of pluripotent stem cells (PSCs) is regulated through a methionine-mediated mechanism, which has now been pinpointed by Tokyo Tech researchers. They have revealed that zinc (Zn) plays a crucial role in PSC potentiation. They used these insights to design a protocol to convert PSCs into insulin-producing pancreatic β cells -- a high-potential diabetes therapy.
SCIENCE

