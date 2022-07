One hiker is dead and his friend hospitalized after they ran out of water on an unmarked trail in South Dakota’s Badlands National Park. Maxwell Right, a 22-year-old from Missouri, died on Wednesday from “suspected dehydration and exposure,” the Pennington County Sheriff’s office wrote in a news release on Facebook. His hiking companion, whose name has not been released, is a 21-year-old who was flown to a hospital.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 18 MINUTES AGO