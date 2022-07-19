ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana, PA

FALSE IDENTIFICATION SCAM REPORTED IN INDIANA BOROUGH

wccsradio.com
 3 days ago

In addition to the scams reported by state police earlier today, Indiana Borough Police report a separate scam that deals with someone falsely representing themselves to solicit money from residents....

www.wccsradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Police investigating wallet theft in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — Patton Township Police Department is investigating a wallet theft from Target on July 2. Police say that on July 2, the suspected woman (pictured below) used a credit card from the stolen wallet to spend $406 at the North Atherton Street Walmart. The woman is described as a white, middle-aged […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown man offers $2,000 reward to find stolen guns

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cambria County man is offering $2,000 dollar reward, months after a Johnstown home was broken into. Eric Murphy is a vintage gun collector, but in August of 2021 his mother’s house was broken into and 13 antique guns were stolen. The weapons that were ransacked include eight Winchester Rifles, one Browning […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Indiana, PA
Indiana, PA
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Judge rules intent to harm supports murder count in Derry Township homicide

Westmoreland County prosecutors will be allowed to seek a first-degree murder conviction against a Unity man whom police say shot into a Derry Township home and killed a woman as she slept. Common Pleas Court Judge Tim Krieger, in a 20-page opinion issued Friday, rejected a defense request that claimed...
DERRY, PA
WJAC TV

PSP: Strand of hair links DuBois woman to 2020 camp burglary

Elk Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Ridgway say DNA evidence, including strands of hair, led to the arrest of a DuBois woman accused of burglarizing an Elk County camp in December of 2020. Troopers say the victims reported that numerous items were stolen from their camp, located...
DUBOIS, PA
wccsradio.com

DETAILS ON TWO ACCIDENTS RELEASED BY STATE POLICE

State police have released information on a few accidents in Armstrong County. One of those accidents involved an Indiana County person. Troopers say the crash happened on July 12th at the intersection of Routes 422 and 210 in Plumcreek Township. Cars driven by 20-year-old Carlos Campos-Chavez of Washington DC and 45-year-old Tiffany Bacha of Indiana approached the intersection, but Bacha’s car was rear-ended by Campos-Chavez’s car. Both vehicles were disabled. Both drivers and two passengers in his vehicle had suspected injuries. Campos-Chavez refused treatment while Bacha and two others in his car were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police investigate vandalized campers in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating after multiple campers were vandalized in Antis Township. According to the owner of Hagerty Farms, someone cut the power cords to six different campers on Tuesday night, July 19. One camper tried to do maintenance and saw his cord had been cut, leading to them finding […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fraud
wccsradio.com

VARIETY OF CALLS REPORTED BY INDIANA COUNTY 911

Indiana County first responders dealt with a wide variety of incidents on Thursday and early this morning. The first incident of Thursday was reported at 1:30 in the afternoon as a vehicle accident was reported on Glenwood Avenue in Glen Campbell Borough. The collision also resulted in utility lines down, which was reported two minutes later on the same road. Glen Campbell fire fighters were dispatched at the time. About an hour and a half later, Glen Campbell fire crews were called out again. This time it was for a tree down on Gypsy Road in Montgomery Township.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police: Classic car reported stolen out of Bedford

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A classic ’67 Pontiac Tempest was reported stolen out of Bedford, and state police are investigating. According to the report, state police were called to Business 220 in Bedford after the car went missing sometime between July 12 and July 15. The 1967 Tempest GTO is light blue in color and […]
BEDFORD, PA
WTAJ

Man identified, taken into custody after standoff in Tyrone

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – One person is in custody in Tyrone after a standoff with police that lasted more than 15 hours. John Wineland, 54, of Tyrone was taken into custody after the standoff and will face charges through Tyrone District Court. First, he’ll be taken to the hospital for evaluation, Trooper Fox with […]
TYRONE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Respond to Multiple Burglaries in Area

CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police recently responded to multiple incidents of burglary. Police in Punxsutawney have released the details of a burglary that occurred on Monday, July 18, in Burnside Township, Clearfield County. Police say unknown actor(s) attempted to gain entry into a residential property located...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
wccsradio.com

MAN INVOLVED IN PHILLY TO INDIANA DRUG RING SENTENCED TO 8 YEARS IN PRISON

A former Indiana man was sentenced to serve time in federal prison and probation after that for drug and money laundering related crimes. On Wednesday, Senior U.S. Judge Kim Gibson ordered Ahmed “Med” Doumbia to serve 97 months in federal prison and four years of probation at a sentencing hearing in the federal court in Johnstown. According to U.S. Attorney Cindy Chung in a news release, Doumbia conspired with others to distribute meth, fentanyl, and crack cocaine between July of 2018 and May of 2020, and for laundering money during that same time period. The case was the result of an investigation by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, which is headed by the FBI and included members of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Homeland Security, ATF, State Police and Indiana Borough Police.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Irwin man sentenced in stabbing now charged with hiding shank in cell

An Irwin man sentenced Monday for stabbing a man inside a borough bar was one of two inmates arraigned Friday on multiple charges of hiding shanks — homemade knives — in their jail cells, according to court documents. Joshua J. Robison, 26, of Irwin, and Jerome W. Thornton,...
IRWIN, PA
wccsradio.com

FIRE DESTROYS TRUCK NEAR SHELOCTA

A truck was completely destroyed by a fire earlier this morning in Armstrong Township. Indiana County 911 reports that Creekside and Elderton Volunteer Fire Departments and the State Police were dispatched to 1603 Five Points Road, to the north-east of Shelocta. Creekside fire officials said that the cause of the fire remains unknown, but an investigation is underway. The fire was mostly a fuel fire, so crews had to use fire-suppressant foam and a dry-chemical extinguisher to put the fire out. The truck was also located on the road.
SHELOCTA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Township man charged in double homicide found competent to stand trial

A Westmoreland County judge has ruled that a Penn Township man charged with the 2021 killings of his father and aunt is competent to stand trial. Police contend Neal M Hubish, 42, killed his father, Arthur Hubish, 71, and aunt Maria Puskarich, 76, inside their Burrell Hill Road home on Nov. 9. Arthur Hubish was pronounced dead at the scene, while Puskarich died on her way to Excela Health Westmoreland hospital in Greensburg, police said.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Teen Victim of Fraud Involving Online Gaming App

JEFFERSON/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following calls:. Police have released information on a theft by deception in Eldred Township, Jefferson County. According to Marienville-based State Police, the incident occurred on Wednesday, June 1, as an unknown actor(s) gained access to a known victim’s...
FOREST COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Former PA police chief charged in theft of federal evidence

ELIZABETH, Pa. (AP) — A former police chief in Pennsylvania who was sentenced to probation in state court after admitting to stealing from the police evidence room. Thousands of small bags of heroin and fentanyl were taken from his department’s evidence room. The former chief has been indicted on federal charges. Timothy Butler Jr., 45, […]
ALTOONA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy