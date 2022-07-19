One Dead in Crash Involving Motorcycle Near Eastpointe, Roadway Shut Down

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to a non-fatal shooting at Project Green Light partner business. The incident happened at about 2:30 a.m. on July 19 in the 17000 block of Harper. Police say the man was last seen shooting the victim and in the leg and then walking away. 🟢Non-fatal Shooting🟢Where: 17000 Harper When: 7/19, 2:30 a.m.We’re looking to identify and speak with this man in connection to a shooting at a Project Green Light partner business. He was seen shooting the victim in the leg and walking away. pic.twitter.com/sZvccknNG5 — DPD 5th Precinct (@DPD5Pct) July 20, 2022 Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call 313-596-5540 or 1-800-Speak-Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

