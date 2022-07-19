James Cole, ‘Shoe Shine King’ and community light, dies at 78

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Original Maxwell Street hot dog stand is a staple on the city's West Side – but overnight, an employee was shot and killed on the job.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Friday, it is believed the victim – who worked at the Original Maxwell Street at 3801 W. Harrison St. – got into some kind of quarrel with someone earlier in the night.That person returned to the restaurant and shot the employee.By midday, most of the outward signs of a crime scene were gone."I'm shocked. I'm like, well where's the yellow tape?" said customer Tanya Peters. "And they...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO