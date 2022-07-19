ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Cole, ‘Shoe Shine King’ and community light, dies at 78

By Mack Liederman/Block Club Chicago
Austin Weekly News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShoes are shined back to front — and they ought to be spotless. For James Cole, shoe shining was a tool to teach generations of West Siders discipline. Cole ran Shine King, 338 N. Central Ave., for nearly 60 years, giving rags and a fresh start to the neighborhood’s kids and...

