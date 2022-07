A central Massachusetts woman whose body was found in her truck in Brattleboro died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to autopsy results released Thursday evening. The slaying of Mary Anderson, 23, of Harvard, Massachusetts, remains under investigation by law enforcement agencies in Vermont, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, “including when and where she was killed and whether she was abducted,” Vermont State Police said in a press release announcing the autopsy results.

