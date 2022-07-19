ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Missoula water main replacement work set to begin

By Emily Brown
KPAX
KPAX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tSzYO_0glBRoko00

MISSOULA - A water main replacement project is set to begin on Friday, July 22 in Missoula.

The work will take place between Myrtle and Orange streets on South Third Street West with city crews replacing approximately three blocks of 6" steel pipes in order to avoid corrosion.

The new pipes will reduce leaks and improve water service reliability, reducing Missoula Water’s energy usage and extraneous costs, according to a news release. A new fire hydrant will also be installed.

No more than two blocks will be closed to through traffic at the same time. However, while excavation work is taking place, the streets will be closed to all traffic until the open trenches are filled.

City officials advise residents to follow all detour signs, drive slowly, and plan/use different routes when possible.

The project is expected to be completed on Oct. 19, 2022. Additional information can be found at www.ci.missoula.mt.us/2668/Water-Projects .

