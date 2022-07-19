ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

From Illumina to Twist Bioscience, a Strong Dollar Is Bad News

By Maxx Chatsko
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hD6iC_0glBRhZj00

If the preliminary second-quarter 2022 earnings from 10x Genomics (TXG) - Get 10x Genomics Inc. Report are any guide, then investors are in for a decent amount of pain this earnings season.

And a strong U.S. dollar is likely to be one of the primary culprits.

The lab-hardware developer generated 53% of its revenue from the U.S. in 2021, but even that wasn't enough to protect investors. 10x Genomics expects to report a 1% decline in Q2 revenue compared with the year-earlier period. An 11% drop in revenue from Europe and 15% decrease in revenue from Asia-Pacific slammed the brakes on sales growth.

That hints at potential trouble for a number of companies with significant international presences, including Illumina (ILMN) - Get Illumina Inc. Report, Twist Bioscience (TWST) - Get Twist Bioscience Corporation Report, and others.

A Strong Dollar Is a Headwind for These Businesses

Many companies report their geographic revenue mix in Securities and Exchange Commission filings. It may be a good time for investors to become familiar with that distribution.

Investors may have heard that the euro reached parity with the U.S. dollar for the first time since 2002. Similarly, the Japanese yen hasn't been so devalued since the 1990s.

The U.S. Dollar index, which compares the greenback with numerous international currencies, hit a 20-year high in July. It shows no signs of slowing.

Why does this matter? A strong U.S. dollar means international currencies are less valuable. Selling goods that originate from the U.S. – whether liquefied natural gas or DNA-sequencing machines – into international markets becomes more difficult, as they become more expensive in local currencies.

The flip side is also true: Exporting goods to the U.S. becomes more attractive. But that won't help U.S.-based companies that have a significant international presence. These businesses must convert revenue and earnings into U.S. dollars, which can hurt results and make a company less likely to meet 2022 guidance.

10x Genomics may have been the canary in the coal mine for biotech investors. It generated a relatively healthy 53% of revenue from customers in the U.S. for 2021, but it still expects to get whacked from a strong greenback. How do other businesses compare?

  • Biosimulation leader Certara (CERT) - Get Certara Inc. Report generated 72% of revenue from the Americas in 2021.
  • Physics-based modeling software leader Schrodinger (SDGR) - Get Schrodinger Inc. Report generated 66% of revenue from the U.S. in 2021.
  • DNA synthesis leader Twist Bioscience generated 58% of revenue from the Americas in the fiscal first half of 2022.
  • Clinical trial management leader Veeva Systems (VEEV) - Get Veeva Systems Inc. Class A Report generated 57% of revenue from North America in 2021.
  • DNA sequencing leader Illumina generated 52% of revenue from the Americas in 2021.
  • Bioprocess equipment supplier Repligen (RGEN) - Get Repligen Corporation Report generated 41% of revenue from North America in 2021.

Prepare for the Worst, Hope for the Best

Shares of 10x Genomics fell 17% on Friday as Wall Street analysts digested the company's preliminary Q2 results. (At last check the stock was 2% higher from Monday's close.)

The growth shock was surprising considering the relative strength of the business, which was nearing profitability and growing at a healthy clip. In the coming weeks it may not be the only company to see a share-price drop.

While many stocks have trended lower since late 2021, the declines have been driven primarily by contractions in valuation metrics.

That still assumes growth is humming along as expected – the growth is just worth less in the eyes of Mr. Market.

The lower valuations across the stock market have not yet taken into account the potential for or reality of weaker operations. If revenue or earnings growth slows or contracts, then investors could see valuations tumble by double-digit percentages from current levels. Buckle up.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Fortune 500 companies blame the strong U.S. dollar for disappointing earnings and lower forecasts: ‘The dollar might have even had a stronger quarter than we did, which is kind of amazing.’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. In earnings call after earnings call, U.S. corporate leaders are delivering the same warning—that the strong U.S. dollar will be a drag on their profits. “The dollar might have...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Stocks Edge Higher, Netflix, Tesla, ASML And Gas Prices - Five Things To Know

Here are five things you must know for Wednesday, July 20:. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Higher On Fading Recession Bets. U.S. equity futures nudged higher Wednesday, while the dollar extended its recent pullback and oil prices fell, as markets reacted to a solid set of corporate earnings that suggest underlying resilience in the world's biggest economy.
STOCKS
CNBC

Tesla grows revenue 42%, but automotive margins decline

Tesla reported adjusted earnings of $2.27 per share on $16.93 billion in revenue in Q2 2022. Automotive margins decreased from last quarter and a year ago, impacted by inflation and more competition for EV components. Tesla reported earnings after the bell, and the results sent the stock up slightly after...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twist Bioscience#Biotechnology#A Strong Dollar#10x Genomics Inc#Q2#Japanese
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
NewsBreak
Biology
Inyerself

The "Roc" Holds the Title For Largest Plane in the World!

When I first learned the largest airplane in the world was The Roc made by Stratolaunch, my next question was, “Why?” There had to be some reason a company would build something this large. Imagine the size of the runways needed to get this large contraption into the air. Where do you store something this size?
TheStreet

McDonald's Adds Unique Burger to Its Menu

Unlike many of its competitors, McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is known for a menu that stays largely unchanged across generations. Even amid intense market pressure for a veggie burger, the McPlant took years to develop and still is available in only a few select markets in the U.S.
RESTAURANTS
Entrepreneur

2 Affordable Chip Stocks Under $10 to Buy Right Now

Thanks to the increased usage of consumer electronics in a rapidly digitalizing world and the transition to electric vehicles (EVs), the demand for semiconductor chips is rising. The industry's long-term prospects look bright with increased government and corporate investments to address the global chip shortage. Therefore, investing in quality chip stocks United Microelectronics (UMC) and Renesas Electronics (RNECF), currently trading under $10, could be rewarding. Continue reading.
STOCKS
TheStreet

First Major Cruise Line Drops Covid Tests From U.S. Ports

Since the major cruise lines resumed sailing from U.S. ports, they largely have required that all passengers take covid tests no more than two days before their sailings. The results of those tests had to be negative and presented before passengers could board. It's a cumbersome requirement because the tests...
TRAVEL
americanmilitarynews.com

Hypersonic missile-tracking satellites greenlit for development

Two companies will build 28 satellite prototypes with enhanced missile-tracking abilities—and the promise of being able to keep up with next-generation hypersonics—after a $1.3 billion award, defense officials announced Monday. The Space Development Agency awarded Northrop Grumman and L3Harris contracts worth approximately $617 million and $700 million, respectively,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheStreet

Elon Musk May Have a Solution Against Heat Waves and Allergies

An unprecedented heat wave is currently affecting the northern hemisphere. Parts of the United States and Europe are suffering scorching temperatures as another round of record-breaking heat waves grips Western countries. Triple-digit temperatures have been recorded in parts of the United States, with million of Americans urged to stay indoors....
ENVIRONMENT
TheStreet

Elon Musk Launches New Attack Against GM and Joe Biden

Elon Musk rarely talks about Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report rivals. The CEO's stance comes down to: He doesn't want to promote their brands. These companies, from startups to veteran auto groups, are positioned mainly relative to Tesla, the leader in and reference point for premium electric vehicles. When new EV models are unveiled, they're presented vis-a-vis Tesla's offerings.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Researchers: Chinese-Made GPS Tracker Highly Vulnerable

BOSTON (AP) — A popular Chinese-made automotive GPS tracker used by individuals, government agencies and companies in 169 countries has severe software vulnerabilities, posing a potential danger to life and limb, national security and supply chains, cybersecurity researchers have found. A report by the Boston cybersecurity firm BitSight says...
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
81K+
Followers
87K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy