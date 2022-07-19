ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Arctic shrub expansion limited by seed dispersal and wildfire

Scientists investigating the growth of arctic vegetation have found that seed dispersal and fire will slow its land expansion in the long term, despite more favorable conditions from a warming planet. Previous estimates predicted that arctic shrubs -- stubby, dense bushes that cover much of the tundra region --...

natureworldnews.com

Scientists on Alert after Greenland Ice Melts Last Weekend Amid Warm Temperatures

Scientists are on alert after Greenland last week witnessed one of its worst ice melts in recorded history. Approximately billion of tons of water each day were lost in the prolonged in the Northwest coast of Greenland. Reports indicate the amount of water from the ice melt is enough to put West Virginia, United States, under a foot of water.
ENVIRONMENT
Science Daily

Ultrasonic detectors reveal the detrimental effect of wind turbines at forest sites on bats

Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research (IZW) As more and more wind turbines (WTs) are installed in the course of the energy transition and distance regulations to human settlements are tightened, suitable locations are becoming increasingly difficult to find. As a result, wind turbines are increasingly being erected in forests -- to the detriment of forest specialists among bats. In a new study, a team of scientists led by the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research (Leibniz-IZW) demonstrated that forest specialists among bats, which forage below the treetop and thus do not have an increased risk of colliding with turbines, avoid the vicinity of wind turbines. Forest sites should therefore either not be used at all for wind turbines, or only in exceptional cases with mandated compensatory measures to protect forest bats, the team concludes in a paper now published in the Journal of Applied Ecology.
WILDLIFE
Alaska State
Science Daily

Global map of lunar hydrogen: Data confirms role water played in moon's formation

Using data collected over two decades ago, scientists from the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Laurel, Maryland, have compiled the first complete map of hydrogen abundances on the Moon's surface. The map identifies two types of lunar materials containing enhanced hydrogen and corroborates previous ideas about lunar hydrogen and water, including findings that water likely played a role in the Moon's original magma-ocean formation and solidification.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Incredible before and after aerial photos show devastation caused by Australia's FOURTH floods this year with whole towns underwater and hilltop homes like islands in a sea of muddy brown water

Incredible aerial photos show the devastation caused by floods spreading across NSW after days of torrential rain caused rivers to burst their banks and destroy homes. Thousands of homes are ruined and many more still cut off after NSW's fourth major flood in as many months where entire country towns went underwater.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

"Swarms of Biblical Proportions" Ravaged Crops in the American West

Swarms of cannibalistic insects wreaking havoc on crops across the West. They resemble giant grasshoppers, and the harsh heat and arid conditions only serve to boost their numbers, leaving ranchers and farmers to deal with the ensuing mess. Insect Outbreak. Farmers in the Western part of the United States are...
AGRICULTURE
AOL Corp

Changes in the weather are good news for parched Northeast

If you've noticed that your lawn is turning brown and you live in the Northeast, then you're hardly alone. For some parts of the region, dry weather has led to more than just parched grass, and drought conditions have been building in recent weeks. However, changes in the weather this week will bring some good news and relief for some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS News

What's driving Europe's extreme heat and deadly wildfires

The dangerous heat wave in Europe is breaking records and fueling wildfires across the region, CBS News foreign correspondent Ramy Inocencio reports. New York Times climate reporter Henry Fountain speaks with CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on what's driving the life-threatening conditions.
ENVIRONMENT
Valley Morning Star

Potential tropical trouble brewing in gulf

Hurricane experts are putting Texas residents on alert for a potentially fast-forming tropical system now churning off the coast of Louisiana. Should conditions remain favorable, a tropical depression could form by the middle of the week as it moves westward toward the Texas coast. As of Sunday, there was no...
TEXAS STATE
Salon

Inland cities face water supply problems as lakes evaporate due to climate change

As sea levels continue to rise as climate change accelerates, experts in coastal cities are planning accordingly. From New York City to New Orleans, policymakers who live near the ocean seem to be gradually recognizing their "The Day After Tomorrow"-esque peril. Yet according to a new study in the scientific journal Nature Communications — one that an outside scientist praised for looking "at the impacts of evaporative loss in an entirely new way" — people who live near lakes may have just as much cause for climate change-related water concerns as those who dwell near the sea.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
scitechdaily.com

Extreme Record-Breaking Heat: Heatwaves and Fires Scorch Europe, Africa, and Asia

In summer 2022, multiple heatwaves around the world shattered temperature records and fueled wildfires. Heatwaves struck Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, in June and July 2022 as temperatures climbed above 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius) in places and broke many long-standing records. The map above depicts...
ENVIRONMENT
Science Daily

'Sensing system' spots struggling ecosystems

A new "resilience sensing system" can identify ecosystems that are in danger of collapse, research shows. The system uses satellites to spot areas of concern -- including those at risk of "tipping points" -- and can also measure the success of conservation and restoration efforts. Resilient ecosystems have a greater...
SCIENCE
The Independent

NOAA tracking three tropical waves in the Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is currently tracking three “tropical waves” — bands of west-moving low pressure — in the Atlantic Ocean.Two of the bands are in the Caribbean, while one is further out by Africa.Tropical waves are wide stretches of low pressure over the ocean that move from east to west, and can occasionally form tropical cyclones, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says.Areas of low pressure can also bring rain.Currently, no new tropical cyclones are expected over the next five days, according to the NHC.There have already been three named storms in the Atlantic this hurricane...
ENVIRONMENT
CNN

Hot records are outpacing cool by more than 10-to-1 this year as Europe, US brace for dangerous heat

(CNN) — Hot-temperature records are far outpacing cool records across the globe this year as Europe and the United States brace again for dangerous heat waves. In the US, 92 all-time record high temperatures had been set through July 16, compared with only five all-time record low temperatures, according to data from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Globally, 188 all-time heat records were broken versus 18 cool records.
ENVIRONMENT

