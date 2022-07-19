ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perks and Rec: July 19

By Sara Beth Bolin, USA TODAY
Here's what Reviewed editors have bought (and have their eye on) at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022. Topshop/Fellow/Paula's Choice/Reviewed

There's one thing you should know about the team at Reviewed: we're very opinionated about products. And because of this, we're also very particular about the things we buy ourselves. Our editors put together a list of our favorite finds from the Nordstrom Anniversary sale, happening now through July 31. A couple of highlights:

If you've ever wanted to try the Paula's Choice BHA Set but never pulled the trigger, now's your chance. Try one of our favorite beauty products at a fraction of the cost and get a cute travel size in addition to the jumbo bottle.

Stay chic with jewelry from Madewell . The brand's balance of modern silhouettes and classic tones and jewels results in signature pieces for every sense of style.

Brew a perfect pour-over or cup of tea with the Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle , which doesn't compromise function or form in its sleek design.

Happy shopping, deal lovers.

— Sara Beth Bolin, Newsletter Writer

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Perks and Rec: July 19

