Author/mailman Kevin Sommerer will donate a portion of sales of his fiction novel to the Muscular Dystrophy Association of Philadelphia. Titled Mason’s Philly: Discreet Denial, the book follows Mason Hall, a private detective in 1998 Philadelphia, as he navigates the city’s criminal underworld while also attempting to maintain his increasingly tumultuous marriage to his wife and investigative partner, Stevie. As they search for an old friend who has gone missing, Hall begins to realize that he must make a choice between the two things he loves most: his career or his woman.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO