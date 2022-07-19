South Jersey Man Arrested With More Than 1,000 Child Porn Images: Prosecutor

police lights Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

A 63-year-old man from South Jersey has been charged with possessing and distributing more than 1,000 images of child pornography, authorities said.

This investigation stemmed from a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), CyberTip, according to Acting Cape May County Prosecutor Saverio Carroccia and Middle Township Police Chief Chris Leusner.

As a result of this investigation, a warranted search was made on Friday, July 15, at a residence on Mechanic Street in Cape May Court House by members of the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, New Jersey State Police (ICAC), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the Middle Township Police Department.

Multiple computers and mobile devices at the residence were seized as evidence. It was determined that the suspect, Ronald Curll, was not home at the time of the search, the prosecutor said.

Curll was ultimately located on Monday, July 18, in Rio Grande, the prosecutor said.

Curll was charged with the possession and distribution of child pornography.

Curll was then processed and placed in the Cape May County Correctional Facility, pending court proceedings.

This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and the (ICAC) Task Force, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade.

Carroccia continues to urge the citizens of Cape May County to report any information regarding child exploitation or any criminal activity within the community and that information can be reported anonymously to the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135, or on the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office website (www.cmcpros.net) at cmcpo.tips or through the Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597.

