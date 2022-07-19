ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May County, NJ

South Jersey Man Arrested With More Than 1,000 Child Porn Images: Prosecutor

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EEJEY_0glBR0tr00
police lights Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

A 63-year-old man from South Jersey has been charged with possessing and distributing more than 1,000 images of child pornography, authorities said.

This investigation stemmed from a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), CyberTip, according to Acting Cape May County Prosecutor Saverio Carroccia and Middle Township Police Chief Chris Leusner.

As a result of this investigation, a warranted search was made on Friday, July 15, at a residence on Mechanic Street in Cape May Court House by members of the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, New Jersey State Police (ICAC), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the Middle Township Police Department.

Multiple computers and mobile devices at the residence were seized as evidence. It was determined that the suspect, Ronald Curll, was not home at the time of the search, the prosecutor said.

Curll was ultimately located on Monday, July 18, in Rio Grande, the prosecutor said.

Curll was charged with the possession and distribution of child pornography.

Curll was then processed and placed in the Cape May County Correctional Facility, pending court proceedings.

This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and the (ICAC) Task Force, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade.

Carroccia continues to urge the citizens of Cape May County to report any information regarding child exploitation or any criminal activity within the community and that information can be reported anonymously to the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135, or on the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office website (www.cmcpros.net) at cmcpo.tips or through the Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Murder-Suicide Investigated In South Jersey: Prosecutor

An apparent murder-suicide is being investigated in Cape May County, authorities said. Thursday morning, July 21, the Middle Township police responded to a residence on West Atlantic Avenue to check the well being of the occupants. Police found two deceased individuals, according to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Guns Recovered, Man Arrested After Atlantic City Foot Chase

A 26-year-old man from Cumberland County was arrested with two handguns in Atlantic City, authorities said. At 3:55 a.m. on Monday, July 18, Atlantic City Police Officers William Harned and Adrianna Petinga were on assignment in the 3000 block of the boardwalk assisting with a large crowd when they observed a man drop what the officers believed to be a handgun.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Ocean County Man Indicted In Beating Death Of 6-Year-Old Son: Prosecutor

A 30-year-old man from Ocean County has been indicted in connection with the death of his 6-year-old son, authorities said. Christopher Gregor, of Monroe Township, was indicted by a Grand Jury sitting in Ocean County on a murder charge in connection with the death on April 2, 2021, at Southern Ocean Medical Center in the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township, authorities said.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Fatal Camden Shooting: Prosecutor

A 31-year-old Camden man has been charged with felony murder in connection with a fatal shooting, authorities said. Yaphet Norman was taken into custody on Wednesday, July 20, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay. He was charged in the death of Luis Morales, 40, she said. After receiving...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cape May County, NJ
City
Rio Grande, NJ
City
Middle Township, NJ
Cape May County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Firefighters Battle Brush Fire In South Jersey

Firefighters were battling a large brush fire in Burlington County. The fire had consumed about seven acres as of Friday afternoon, July 22, initial reports said. Pemberton Township Volunteer Fire Department said it was assisting the New Jersey Forest Fire Service. The fire is on Ridgeview Avenue behind Browns Mills...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
320K+
Followers
48K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy