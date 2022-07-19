ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Machine learning assisted metamaterial-based reconfigurable antenna for low-cost portable electronic devices

By Shobhit K. Patel
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAntenna design has evolved from bulkier to small portable designs but there is a need for smarter antenna design using machine learning algorithms that can meet today's high growing demand for smart and fast devices. Here in this research, main focus is on developing smart antenna design using machine learning applicable...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Logic and memory functions of an inverter comprising reconfigurable double gated feedback field effect transistors

In this study, we propose an inverter consisting of reconfigurable double-gated (DG) feedback field-effect transistors (FBFETs) and examine its logic and memory operations through a mixed-mode technology computer-aided design simulation. The DG FBFETs can be reconfigured to n- or p-channel modes, and these modes exhibit an on/off current ratio of"‰~"‰1012 and a subthreshold swing (SS) of"‰~"‰0.4Â mV/dec. Our study suggests the solution to the output voltage loss, a common problem in FBFET-based inverters; the proposed inverter exhibits the same output logic voltage as the supply voltage in gigahertz frequencies by applying a reset operation between the logic operations. The inverter retains the output logic '1' and '0' states for"‰~"‰21Â s without the supply voltage. The proposed inverter demonstrates the promising potential for logic-in-memory application.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

A hackable, multi-functional, and modular extrusion 3D printer for soft materials

Three-dimensional (3D) printing has emerged as a powerful tool for material, food, and life science research and development, where the technology's democratization necessitates the advancement of open-source platforms. Herein, we developed a hackable, multi-functional, and modular extrusion 3D printer for soft materials, nicknamed Printer.HM. Multi-printhead modules are established based on a robotic arm for heterogeneous construct creation, where ink printability can be tuned by accessories such as heating and UV modules. Software associated with Printer.HM were designed to accept geometry inputs including computer-aided design models, coordinates, equations, and pictures, to create prints of distinct characteristics. Printer.HM could further perform versatile operations, such as liquid dispensing, non-planar printing, and pick-and-place of meso-objects. By 'mix-and-match' software and hardware settings, Printer.HM demonstrated printing of pH-responsive soft actuators, plant-based functional hydrogels, and organ macro-anatomical models. Integrating affordability and open design, Printer.HM is envisaged to democratize 3D printing for soft, biological, and sustainable material architectures.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Direct observations of pure electron outflow in magnetic reconnection

Magnetic reconnection is a universal process in space, astrophysical, and laboratory plasmas. It alters magnetic field topology and results in energy release to the plasma. Here we report the experimental results of a pure electron outflow in magnetic reconnection, which is not accompanied with ion flows. By controlling an applied magnetic field in a laser produced plasma, we have constructed an experiment that magnetizes the electrons but not the ions. This allows us to isolate the electron dynamics from the ions. Collective Thomson scattering measurements reveal the electron AlfvÃ©nic outflow without ion outflow. The resultant plasmoid and whistler waves are observed with the magnetic induction probe measurements. We observe the unique features of electron-scale magnetic reconnection simultaneously in laser produced plasmas, including global structures, local plasma parameters, magnetic field, and waves.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Research on PBFT consensus algorithm for grouping based on feature trust

The consensus mechanism is the core of the blockchain system, which plays an important role in the performance and security of the blockchain system . The Practical Byzantine Fault Tolerance (PBFT) algorithm is a widely used consensus algorithm, but the PBFT algorithm also suffers from high consensus latency, low throughput and performance. In this paper, we propose a grouped PBFT consensus algorithm (GPBFT) based on feature trust. First, the algorithm evaluates the trust degree of nodes in the transaction process through the EigenTrust trust model, and uses the trust degree of nodes as the basis for electing master nodes and proxy nodes. Then, the algorithm divides the nodes in the blockchain system into multiple groups, and the consensus within each independent group does not affect the other groups, which greatly reduces the communication overhead of the consensus process when the number of nodes in the system is large. Finally, we demonstrate through theoretical and experimental analysis that the GPBFT algorithm has a significant improvement in security and performance.
COMPUTERS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deng
Nature.com

Rapid and sensitive detection of ovarian cancer biomarker using a portable single peak Raman detection method

Raman spectroscopy (RS) is a widely used non-destructive technique for biosensing applications because of its ability to detect unique 'fingerprint' spectra of biomolecules from the vibrational bands. To detect these weak fingerprint spectra, a complex detection system consisting of expensive detectors and optical components are needed. As a result, surface enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) method were used to increase the Raman signal multifold beyond 1012 times. However, complexity of the entire Raman detection system can be greatly reduced if a short wavelength region/unique single spectral band can distinctly identify the investigating analyte, thereby reducing the need of multiple optical components to capture the entire frequency range of Raman spectra. Here we propose the development of a rapid, single peak Raman technique for the detection of epithelial ovarian cancers (EOC)s through haptoglobin (Hp), a prognostic biomarker. Hp concentration in ovarian cyst fluid (OCF) can be detected and quantified using Raman spectroscopy-based in vitro diagnostic assay. The uniqueness of the Raman assay is that, only in the presence of the analyte Hp, the assay reagent undergoes a biochemical reaction that results in product formation. The unique Raman signature of the assay output falls within the wavenumber region 1500"“1700Â cmâˆ’1 and can be detected using our single peak Raman system. The diagnostic performance of our Raman system had 100.0% sensitivity, 85.0% specificity, 100.0% negative predictive value and 84.2% positive predictive value when compared to gold standard paraffin histology in a proof-of-concept study on 36 clinical OCF samples. When compared to blood-based serum cancer antigen 125 (CA125) levels, the Raman system-based assay had higher diagnostic accuracy when compared to CA125, especially in early-stage EOCs.
CANCER
The Associated Press

GE First in World to Test High Power, High Voltage Hybrid Electric Components in Altitude Conditions

FARNBOROUGH, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- At the Farnborough International Airshow, GE announced it completed the world’s first test of a megawatt (MW)-class and multi-kilovolt (kV) hybrid electric propulsion system in altitude conditions that simulate single-aisle commercial flight. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005415/en/ GE completes the world’s first test of a megawatt (MW)-class and multi-kilovolt (kV) hybrid electric propulsion system in altitude conditions that simulate single-aisle commercial flight. (Photo: Business Wire)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Motley Fool

3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Deliver Bigger Gains Than the Market

Joby Aviation is plotting a course to offer air taxi service to customers in 2024. Magna International offers a less risky opportunity to invest in the rapidly growing EV industry. 3D printing of semiconductors and other electronics is expected to explode, and Nano Dimension could be one of the big...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Devices#Electronics#Wearable Devices#Metamaterial#Machine Learning#Pin#Tw
BBC

UK studies reusable hypersonic military jet technology

Aeroengineers are to investigate the potential of hypersonic technologies for use by British armed forces. Russia, China and the US are all developing missiles that can travel through the atmosphere at many times the speed of sound, making them very difficult to track and shoot down. The UK project, announced...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Nature.com

Liver diffusion-weighted MR imaging with L1-regularized iterative sensitivity encoding reconstruction based on single-shot echo-planar imaging: initial clinical experience

To investigate whether combining L1-regularized iterative sensitivity encoding (SENSE) reconstruction and single-shot echo planar imaging (EPI) is useful in hepatic DWI. Single-shot EPI-DWI with L1-regularized iterative SENSE reconstruction (L1-DWI) and conventional parallel imaging-based reconstruction (conv-DWI) in liver MRI were compared in volunteers and patients. For the patient cohort, 75 subjects (60"‰Â±"‰13Â years) with 349 focal liver lesions (FLL) were included. Patient groups A and B were used to reduce acquisition time or improve spatial resolution, respectively. Image parameters were rated on a 5-point scale. The number of FLLs was recorded; in case of discrepancy, the reason for non-detectability was analyzed. In volunteers, higher signal-to-noise ratio (24.4"‰Â±"‰5.6 vs. 12.2"‰Â±"‰2.3, p"‰<"‰0.001 at b"‰="‰0; 19.3"‰Â±"‰2.8 vs. 9.8"‰Â±"‰1.6, p"‰<"‰0.001 at b"‰="‰800) and lower standard deviation of the apparent diffusion coefficient-values (0.17 vs. 0.20 mm2/s, p"‰<"‰0.05) were found on L1-DWI compared to conv-DWI. In patients, image ratings were similar for all parameters except for "conspicuity of FLLs" which was rated significantly lower on L1-DWI vs. conv-DWI (4.7"‰Â±"‰0.6 vs. 4.2"‰Â±"‰0.9, p"‰<"‰0.05) in group A. In five patients, 11/349 FLLs were not detectable on L1-DWI, but on conv-DWI. L1-regularized iterative reconstruction of single-shot EPI DWI can accelerate image acquisition or improve spatial resolution. However, our finding that FLLs were non-detectable on L1-DWI warrants further research.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Implantable vision-enhancing devices and postoperative rehabilitation in advanced age-related macular degeneration

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) results in progressive vision loss that significantly impacts patients' quality of life and ability to perform routine daily activities. Although pharmaceutical treatments for AMD are available and in clinical development, patients with late-stage AMD are relatively underserved. Specialized rehabilitation programs and external low-vision aids are available to support visual performance for those with advanced AMD; but intraocular vision-improving devices, including implantable miniature telescope (IMT) and intraocular lens (IOL) implants, offer advantages regarding head motion, vestibular ocular reflex development, and depth perception. IMT and IOL technologies are rapidly evolving, and many patients who could benefit from them remain unidentified. This review of recent literature summarizes available information on implantable devices for improving vision in patients with advanced AMD. Furthermore, it discusses recent attempts of developing the quality of life tests including activities of daily life and objective assessments. This may offer the ophthalmologist but also the patient a better possibility to detect changes or improvements before and after surgery. It is evident that surgery with new implants/devices is no longer the challenge, but rather the more complex management of patients before and after surgery as well as the correct selection of cases.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Nature.com

Synthesis of novel MoWO with ZnO nanoflowers on multi-walled carbon nanotubes for counter electrode application in dye-sensitized solar cells

Novel MoWO4 with ZnO nanoflowers was synthesized on multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MW-Z@MWCNTs) through a simple hydrothermal method, and this unique structure was applied as a counter electrode (CE) for dye-sensitized solar cells (DSSC) for the first time. The synergetic effect of ZnO nanoflowers and MoWO4 on MWCNTs was systematically investigated by different techniques. The amount of MWCNTs was optimized to achieve the best DSSC performance. It was found that the 1.5% MW-Z@MWCNTs composite structure had the highest power conversion efficiency of 9.96%, which is greater than that of traditional Pt CE. Therefore, MW-Z@MWCNTs-based CE can be used to replace traditional Pt-based electrodes in the future.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Bringing artificial intelligence to business management

Artificial intelligence (AI) can support managers by effectively delegating management decisions to AI. There are, however, many organizational and technical hurdles that need to be overcome, and we offer a first step on this journey by unpacking the core factors that may hinder or foster effective decision delegation to AI.
SOFTWARE
The Associated Press

Synchron Announces First Human U.S. Brain-Computer Interface Implant

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Synchron, an endovascular brain-computer interface (BCI) company, today announced the first human BCI implant in the United States. This procedure represents a significant technological milestone for scalable BCI devices and is the first to occur in the U.S. using an endovascular BCI approach, which does not require invasive open-brain surgery. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005248/en/ The Stentrode™ Endovascular Electrode Array (Photo: Synchron)
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Associated Press

Alsym Energy Partners With Synergy Marine to Provide Low-Cost, Non-Flammable Rechargeable Batteries for Shipping Vessels

WOBURN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Alsym™ Energy, a developer of next-generation rechargeable batteries, today announced that Alsym and Synergy Marine, in collaboration with Nissen Kaiun, Japan, will jointly develop applications specific to the marine shipping industry using Alsym’s high-performance, low-cost technology. Singapore-based Synergy Marine is a leading global ship management services provider, currently managing more than 500 vessels. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005100/en/ Synergy Marine Group plans to use Alsym Energy batteries on many of its ships, which dock at ports around the world, including the Port of Long Beach, pictured here. Photo Credit: Port of Long Beach
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Evaluation of the contact surface between vertebral endplate and 3D printed patient-specific cage vs commercial cage

Biomechanical study. To evaluate the performance of the contact surface for 3D printed patient-specific cages using CT-scan 3D endplate reconstructions in comparison to the contact surface of commercial cages. Previous strategies to improve the surface of contact between the device and the endplate have been employed to attenuate the risk of cage subsidence. Patient-specific cages have been used to help, but only finite-element studies have evaluated the effectiveness of this approach. There is a possible mismatch between the CT-scan endplate image used to generate the cage and the real bony endplate anatomy that could limit the performance of the cages. A cadaveric model is used to investigate the possible mismatch between 3D printed patient-specific cages and the endplate and compare them to commercially available cages (Medtronic Fuse and Capstone). Contact area and contact stress were used as outcomes. When PS cage was compared to the Capstone cage, the mean contact area obtained was 100"‰Â±"‰23.6 mm2 and 57.5"‰Â±"‰13.7 mm2, respectively (p"‰<"‰0.001). When compared to the Fuse cage, the mean contact area was 104.8"‰Â±"‰39.6 mm2 and 55.2"‰Â±"‰35.1 mm2, respectively(p"‰<"‰0.001). Patient-specific cages improve the contact area between the implant and the endplate surface, reducing the contact stress and the risk of implant subsidence during LIF surgeries.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
hypebeast.com

Vincent Leroy Turns Electronic Device Lenses Into a Massive Optical Constellation

Housed in front of a historic Parisian mansion. Vincent Leroy often traverses to the far reaches of Earth and his own imagination to create otherworldy installations that prompt the viewer to slow down. Having recently experimented in Fjallsárlón, Iceland for his Anamorphosis study, the French artist returns to his birth...
VISUAL ART
Nature.com

In-plane strain engineering in ultrathin noble metal nanosheets boosts the intrinsic electrocatalytic hydrogen evolution activity

Strain has been shown to modulate the electronic structure of noble metal nanomaterials and alter their catalytic performances. Since strain is spatially dependent, it is challenging to expose the active strained interfaces by structural engineering with atomic precision. Herein, we report a facile method to manipulate the planar strain in ultrathin noble metal nanosheets by constructing amorphous"“crystalline phase boundaries that can expose the active strained interfaces. Geometric-phase analysis and electron diffraction profile demonstrate the in-plane amorphous"“crystalline boundaries can induce about 4% surface tensile strain in the nanosheets. The strained Ir nanosheets display substantially enhanced intrinsic activity toward the hydrogen evolution reaction electrocatalysis with a turnover frequency value 4.5-fold higher than the benchmark Pt/C catalyst. Density functional theory calculations verify that the tensile strain optimizes the d-band states and hydrogen adsorption properties of the strained Ir nanosheets to improve catalysis. Furthermore, the in-plane strain engineering method is demonstrated to be a general approach to boost the hydrogen evolution performance of Ru and Rh nanosheets.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Towards a comprehensive evaluation of dimension reduction methods for transcriptomic data visualization

Dimension reduction (DR) algorithms project data from high dimensions to lower dimensions to enable visualization of interesting high-dimensional structure. DR algorithms are widely used for analysis of single-cell transcriptomic data. Despite widespread use of DR algorithms such as t-SNE and UMAP, these algorithms have characteristics that lead to lack of trust: they do not preserve important aspects of high-dimensional structure and are sensitive to arbitrary user choices. Given the importance of gaining insights from DR, DR methods should be evaluated carefully before trusting their results. In this paper, we introduce and perform a systematic evaluation of popular DR methods, including t-SNE, art-SNE, UMAP, PaCMAP, TriMap and ForceAtlas2. Our evaluation considers five components: preservation of local structure, preservation of global structure, sensitivity to parameter choices, sensitivity to preprocessing choices, and computational efficiency. This evaluation can help us to choose DR tools that align with the scientific goals of the user.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy