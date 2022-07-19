Machine learning assisted metamaterial-based reconfigurable antenna for low-cost portable electronic devices

Raman spectroscopy (RS) is a widely used non-destructive technique for biosensing applications because of its ability to detect unique 'fingerprint' spectra of biomolecules from the vibrational bands. To detect these weak fingerprint spectra, a complex detection system consisting of expensive detectors and optical components are needed. As a result, surface enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) method were used to increase the Raman signal multifold beyond 1012 times. However, complexity of the entire Raman detection system can be greatly reduced if a short wavelength region/unique single spectral band can distinctly identify the investigating analyte, thereby reducing the need of multiple optical components to capture the entire frequency range of Raman spectra. Here we propose the development of a rapid, single peak Raman technique for the detection of epithelial ovarian cancers (EOC)s through haptoglobin (Hp), a prognostic biomarker. Hp concentration in ovarian cyst fluid (OCF) can be detected and quantified using Raman spectroscopy-based in vitro diagnostic assay. The uniqueness of the Raman assay is that, only in the presence of the analyte Hp, the assay reagent undergoes a biochemical reaction that results in product formation. The unique Raman signature of the assay output falls within the wavenumber region 1500"“1700Â cmâˆ’1 and can be detected using our single peak Raman system. The diagnostic performance of our Raman system had 100.0% sensitivity, 85.0% specificity, 100.0% negative predictive value and 84.2% positive predictive value when compared to gold standard paraffin histology in a proof-of-concept study on 36 clinical OCF samples. When compared to blood-based serum cancer antigen 125 (CA125) levels, the Raman system-based assay had higher diagnostic accuracy when compared to CA125, especially in early-stage EOCs.

