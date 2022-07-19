ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple valence bands convergence and strong phonon scattering lead to high thermoelectric performance in p-type PbSe

By Yingcai Zhu
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThermoelectric generators enable the conversion of waste heat to electricity, which is an effective way to alleviate the global energy crisis. However, the inefficiency of thermoelectric materials is the main obstacle for realizing their widespread applications and thus developing materials with high thermoelectric performance is urgent. Here we show that multiple...

www.nature.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#L Band#Science And Technology#Phonon#Valence#Research Design#Pbse#Abstract Thermoelectric
