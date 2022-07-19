ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Army personnel could be more than 25,000 short at end of fiscal year

By Mike Brest, Defense Reporter
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArmy Vice Chief of Staff Gen. Joseph Martin told the House Armed Services Committee on Tuesday that the service branch's size at the end of the fiscal year will be more than 20,000 troops below their target. Martin confirmed that the Army told a House military personnel panel that...

Harold Bishop
3d ago

Time to reinstate the Draft and first up should be all the ones who want their student loans forgiven and second up all those presently receiving federal government student loans and grants. That should fix it for awhile.

ALMB
3d ago

This is very concerning. The higher ups and the people doing the recruiting need to be asking why. Is the mandatory vaccs? Is it because they're forcing "equality" training? Is it because younger kids are being taught to hate their own country? Or is it because they don't want to serve under a President that is starting a proxy war with Russia? I'm sure there's GOT to be a reason! Hmmmm.

