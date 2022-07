CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, a fourth-generation Wyomingite’s vision clinic is holding its grand opening in Casper with an eye for western heritage. Powder Horn Eye Care previously operated out of the east-side Casper Walmart before moving to its new 4621 Wyoming Blvd. location between Blue Ridge Coffee and Medicap Pharmacy. Dr. Jason Whitman, OD, and his wife Hannah wanted the interior of the new clinic to honor the aesthetic feel of the American West.

