Cancer

Biorobots deliver lethal drugs to cancer cells

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngineered bacteria bearing drug-filled sacs can swim,...

scitechdaily.com

Harvard Doctors Discover That a Common Drug Can “Turn On” Gene That Causes Cancer

Scientists propose a strategy for early intervention to enhance treatment outcomes. Hypomethylating agents (HMA) are currently used as a first-line treatment for individuals with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a group of conditions where there is an inadequate generation of healthy mature blood cells in the bone marrow. However, the exact mechanism through which HMAs work is still unknown. Although this has not yet been completely proved, one possible concern is that they could activate a sleeping oncogene.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

RNA modifications in mitochondria promote invasive spread of cancer

Mitochondria are the power plants of cells, and they contain their own genetic material and RNA molecules. Scientists from the German Cancer Research Center (Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, DKFZ) have now discovered that certain modifications in mitochondrial RNA boost the invasive spread of cancer cells by supporting protein synthesis in mitochondria. They have established that a specific gene expression signature correlating with high levels of mitochondrial RNA modifications is associated with metastasis and poor prognosis in patients with head and neck cancer. When the researchers blocked the responsible RNA modifying enzyme in cancer cells, the number of metastases was reduced. Certain antibiotics that suppress protein synthesis in mitochondria were also able to prevent the invasive spread of cancer cells in laboratory experiments. The results have now been published in the journal Nature.
CANCER
Newsweek

Cancer Cells Thrive in Body's Sweet Spots: Study

Cancer researchers have discovered how mutated cells can sense the Goldilocks sweet spots in a human body. Led by the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, an international group of researchers has shed new light on how cancer thrives. Previous studies have shown how cancer cells can sense the stiffness of...
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Have Created Worms That Can Kill Cancer Cells

Osaka University researchers discovered that worms may be coated with hydrogel sheaths that contain useful cargo such as anti-cancer medications. James Bond’s famed quartermaster Q provided the secret agent with an unlimited supply of equipment and gadgets to aid him on his missions. Now, scientists from Japan have shown that they are equally adept in providing microscopic worms with a surprising variety of useful and protective components.
CANCER
Good News Network

Vitamin D Could Help Protect Women Against and Even Reverse Ovarian Cancer – Study

Researchers believe vitamin D could be key in preventing ovarian cancer, one of the most lethal, as they found it stopped a key transformation in the metastasis of the cancer. Furthermore, vitamin D actively reversed a process by which ovarian cancer turns the host’s defenses against them, suggesting it could also be key as part of a treatment plan for early stage diagnosis.
CANCER
Futurity

C. difficile may cause colorectal cancer

Clostridioides difficile, or C. diff, a bacterial species well known for causing serious diarrheal infections, may also drive colorectal cancer, research in mice finds. The findings appear in the journal Cancer Discovery, and may expose another troublesome role for this microbe, which causes approximately 500,000 infections a year in the United States—many of which prove incredibly difficult to clear.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Hair-raising research: Scientists find surprising link between immune system, hair growth

Salk scientists have uncovered an unexpected molecular target of a common treatment for alopecia, a condition in which a person's immune system attacks their own hair follicles, causing hair loss. The findings, published in Nature Immunology on June 23, 2022, describe how immune cells called regulatory T cells interact with skin cells using a hormone as a messenger to generate new hair follicles and hair growth.
HAIR CARE
MedicineNet.com

How Long Can You Live With a Rectal Tumor? Rectal Cancer

Rectal cancer is curable if detected early, and the overall 5-year survival rate is 63%. Survival rates for rectal cancer depend on the stage of the cancer as well as your age, overall health, and response to treatment:. Localized (has not spread): Approximately 91%. Regional (spread to surrounding tissues or...
CANCER
SFGate

Emerging Treatments for Brain Cancer

(BPT) - Glioblastoma (GBM) is the most common, complex, treatment-resistant and deadliest type of brain cancer with 13,400 new cases diagnosed in the U.S. each year. On GBM Awareness Day on July 20, it’s important to raise public awareness of this devastating disease and honor individuals who have lost their lives to or are currently living with GBM. Further, GBM Awareness Day represents an opportunity to build momentum for and increase visibility of research being conducted to bring life-improving and life-saving treatments to patients with GBM. While significant progress is being made, there is still more to be done to conquer and cure GBM.
CANCER
MedicineNet.com

How Long Does Stomach Cancer Take to Develop?

Stomach cancer typically starts in the stomach lining and grows slowly over several years without causing noticeable symptoms. Stomach cancer can be difficult to diagnose in the early stages, since if symptoms do appear, they are often mistaken for symptoms of other gastrointestinal problems. As a result, stomach cancer can go undiagnosed for years before the symptoms grow serious enough to call for testing.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New discovery in cancer progression paves way to cancer drugs with fewer side effects

Scientists from A*STAR's Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology (IMCB) and Genome Institute of Singapore (GIS), as well as the NUS Cancer Science Institute of Singapore (CSI Singapore), National Cancer Center Singapore (NCCS) and Nanyang Technological University (NTU), have identified an important cancer progression mechanism that is observed in 90% of cancer cells. This discovery will guide further development of cancer specific drugs with potentially fewer side effects. The research, led by IMCB, was published in the journal Nucleic Acids Research on 14 June 2022.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

A New Strategy for Cancer Vaccines

Cancers in humans have all sorts of ways to survive and thrive: Cells and tumors alike engage in devious means to deflect, deceive, and evade detection by our bodies’ immune systems. Take how they fend off anti-cancer vaccines, for example. Cancer cells in the body, whether singularly or consolidated,...
CANCER
Nature.com

ROR1-targeting switchable CAR-T cells for cancer therapy

The success of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy in the treatment of hematologic malignancies has prompted the development of numerous CAR-T technologies, including switchable CAR-T (sCAR-T) systems that combine a universal CAR-T with bispecific adapter proteins. Owing to their controllability and versatility, sCAR-Ts have received considerable attention. To explore the therapeutic utility of sCAR-Ts targeting the receptor tyrosine kinase ROR1, which is expressed in hematologic and solid malignancies, and to identify bispecific adaptor proteins that efficiently mediate universal CAR-T engagement, a panel of switches based on ROR1-targeting Fabs with different epitopes and affinities was compared in in vitro and in vivo models of ROR1-expressing cancers. For switches targeting overlapping or identical epitopes, potency correlated with affinity. Surprisingly, however, we identified a switch targeting a unique epitope with low affinity but mediating potent and selective antitumor activity in vitro and in vivo. Converted to a conventional CAR-T, the same anti-ROR1 mAb (324) outperformed a clinically investigated conventional CAR-T that is based on an anti-ROR1 mAb (R12) with ~200-fold higher affinity. Thus, demonstrating therapeutic utility on their own, sCAR-Ts also facilitate higher throughput screening for the identification of conventional CAR-T candidates for preclinical and clinical studies.
CANCER
Medical News Today

Which drugs comprise FLOT chemotherapy?

FLOT refers to a type of chemotherapy treatment available as a four-drug combination. It may be suitable for individuals with certain cancers, such as stomach cancer. Doctors administer FLOT via a drip and a pump, and treatment takes place in a hospital setting. Chemotherapy is a treatment option that involves...
CANCER
Nature.com

Structural variations in cancer and the 3D genome

Structural variations (SVs) affect more of the cancer genome than any other type of somatic genetic alteration but difficulties in detecting and interpreting them have limited our understanding. Clinical cancer sequencing also increasingly aims to detect SVs, leading to a widespread necessity to interpret their biological and clinical relevance. Recently, analyses of large whole-genome sequencing data sets revealed features that impact rates of SVs across the genome in different cancers. A striking feature has been the extent to which, in both their generation and their influence on the selective fitness of cancer cells, SVs are more specific to individual cancer types than other genetic alterations such as single-nucleotide variants. This Perspective discusses how the folding of the 3D genome, and differences in its folding across cell types, affect observed SV rates in different cancer types as well as how SVs can impact cancer cell fitness.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Scientists develop liquid biopsy technique to help detect cancer in blood

University of Central Florida College of Medicine researchers have found a new way to track metastatic cancer cells in the body, which in the future could help identify cancer earlier and give patients more treatment options. In the latest issue of PLOS ONE, Professor Annette Khaled's research lab reported using...
CANCER
International Business Times

Collagen Produced By Tumor Cells Could Be Used In Cancer Therapy, Researchers Say

Cancer research is a never-ending endeavor and we still don't have enough weapons to fight against the deadly disease. This new study on tumor cells could offer a breakthrough in cancer treatment. The study, published in the journal Cancer Cell, showed cancer cells produce a unique form of collagen that...
CANCER
Healthline

Neuroendocrine Tumors of the Lung

Lung cancer is cancer where the tumors start in the lungs. It can either be small-cell lung cancer (SCLC) or non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Most cases of lung cancer are NSCLC. Specifically, most lung cancers start in the cells of the lungs’ bronchi, or major airways. However, tumors can...
CANCER

