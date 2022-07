The Mountain Wine Festival at Penns Peak in Jim Thorpe, Carbon County, is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. Elaine Pivinski, owner of Franklin Hill Vineyards, said Monday the event that for years was organized by the Lehigh Valley Wine Trail was too important to stop. So, after a two-year absence because of COVID, she has assembled a group of Pennsylvania wineries and is hopeful of a solid turnout during what promises to be a mostly sunny and hot weekend.

