North Carolina confirms 20th case of monkeypox in ongoing outbreak

 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina health officials confirmed seven more cases of monkeypox, bringing the total number of cases up to 20.

At least a couple of those cases have occurred in people in Durham and Wake counties.

North Carolina is not alone in seeing an uptick in this rare virus. There are at least 1,800 probable or confirmed case of monkeypox in the United States. Worldwide, the number of cases has surpassed 12,000.

The virus is spread by close person to person or skin to skin contact.

So far, many of the cases have been detected in men who have recently had sex with another man. However, experts warn that is not because the virus targets gay men.

"Obviously, from a demographic standpoint, it's heavily weighted to men who have sex with men," Dr. Anthony Fauci said. "Now, when you look at that, does that mean it is only gay man's disease? No, not the case. But under the circumstances of certain types of behavior, that can be spread, which is the reason why, although you do not want to stigmatize under any circumstances."

On the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, some people have expressed fear that monkeypox could result in similar human and economic costs. However, health experts say that appears very unlikely because the virus is less contagious and there is already a safe and effective vaccine for monkeypox.

Unidentified sea creatures spotted off North Carolina coast

CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pair of mysterious creatures are causing a bit of commotion on the North Carolina coast. Cape Lookout National Seashore posted two pictures of some long, black creatures with white things sticking out along their back. The creatures were not alive when Karen Altman saw them and snapped the pictures.
Wake, Cumberland counties open up cooling stations

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- With the high heat trend continuing, Wake County and Cumberland County are opening up cooling stations. Starting at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, people can head to the Wake County Human Services building on Swinburne Street or the Eastern Regional Center in Zebulon. The Northern Regional Center...
