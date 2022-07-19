9 Alden area residences evacuated due to propane tank leak

ALDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Around nine Alden residences were evacuated from their homes Tuesday afternoon near Countyline Road because of a leaking propane tank.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office said several roads were closed while crews worked to fix the residential leak. The issue was contained just before 2:30 p.m.

The following roads were closed as of 2 p.m.:

Sullivan at Henske

Seven Day at Harlow

Sullivan at Broadway

Rte 20 at Broadway

County Line at Henske

