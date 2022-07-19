ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 Alden area residences evacuated due to propane tank leak

By Patrick Ryan
 3 days ago
ALDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Around nine Alden residences were evacuated from their homes Tuesday afternoon near Countyline Road because of a leaking propane tank.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office said several roads were closed while crews worked to fix the residential leak. The issue was contained just before 2:30 p.m.

The following roads were closed as of 2 p.m.:

  • Sullivan at Henske
  • Seven Day at Harlow
  • Sullivan at Broadway
  • Rte 20 at Broadway
  • County Line at Henske
  • 7 Day at Harlow

