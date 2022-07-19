ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Urban Native Center of Sioux City launches Intertribal Contest Pow-Wow on Saturday in Riverside Park

By Jared McNett
Sioux City Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX CITY — This Saturday and Sunday at Sioux City's Riverside Park will be a time of celebrating, competing and coming together. The Urban Native Center of Sioux City is hosting an "Intertribal Contest Pow-Wow" on July 23 & 24 at Riverside Park Shelter #3 which will feature food, dancing,...

siouxcityjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCAU 9 News

D’Leon’s reopens Sioux City location more than a year after fire

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After a fire closed the doors of D’Leon’s Sioux City location for more than a year, the restaurant has finally reopened. KCAU 9 heard that restaurant had reopened Friday morning. We stopped by the restaurant to speak with the owners, but due to the excitement of the reopening, they were busy serving customers and were unable to make a comment.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KLEM

Saturday News – July 23, 2022

Meet Crystal McHugh. Crystal is the new Plymouth County Mental Health Coordinator and General Relief Director. She had been with the Area Education Agency and prior to that was a school counselor at Sacred Heart in Sioux City. She holds a Masters in school counseling. She says her new dual position involves helping individuals with things like rental assistance and coordinating services and funding for individuals through Sioux Rivers Regional Mental Health and Disabilities Services.
LE MARS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riverside Park#Sioux City#Women And Men#Pow Wow#The Sioux City Journal
KCAU 9 News

National Night Out comes to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City residents are invited to celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2. According to a release, National Night Out is an effort that promotes getting neighborhoods involved in crime prevention, police-community partnerships, and neighborhood comradery. On Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m.,...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

PHOTOS: River-Cade parade 2022

Scenes from the 2022 Port of Sioux City River-Cade parade on Pierce Street. River-Cade is an annual event held to celebrate Sioux City's connection to the Missouri River.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KLEM

Friday News – July 22, 2022

That delicious Lally’s Barbeque Sauce is once again hitting the retail shelves. Tom Mullally says this savory sauce uses the same recipe used at the restaurant, a family recipe passed down for years. Sales representative, Lori Westhoff says you can not only buy the barbeque sauce at Lally’s Eastside...
LE MARS, IA
Sioux City Journal

Touchstone Healthcare parking lot

Last of residents at Sioux City's Touchstone Healthcare Community have been transferred out. On July 8, the Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA) received word that Touchstone wouldn't be able to continue operations after July 15. Woodbury County District Court found there to be an emergency which "presents an imminent danger to the residents."
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

MidAmerican restores power for more than 3,000 Sioux City Residents

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The MidAmerican outage map showed a significant amount of residents lost power in Sioux City for more than an hour. According to the MidAmerican outage map, 3,118 people lost power, and the number continued to fluctuate as MidAmerican worked to solve the problem. The outage map shows that MidAmerican restored […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Bulletin Board

*Please call ahead to ensure the programs are available.*. Al-Anon Information Center, call 712-255-6724. Al-Anon and Alateen, meetings locally. For times, dates and locations of area meetings, call 712-255-6724. Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners information, call 712-252-1333. Arc of Woodbury County, serving the mentally challenged, 5:15 p.m. meeting, second Monday of the...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $468,800

Whispering Creek/Eagle Ridge new construction Townhome has a modern design with an open concept. The new development cul de sac is located on the front 9 of the Whispering Creek golf course and commonly known as Eagle Ridge and is located adjacent to hole 7 fairway. Main floor features 2 bedrooms including a personalized master suite with a custom walk in-closet, glass shower, and double sinks with quartz countertops. Living room/kitchen features beautiful gas fireplace, hardwood floors, 10 Foot Ceilings and oversize 8 foot doors that create the ultimate custom wow factor. Main floor laundry includes plenty of cabinet storage located directly off the large 3 car garage. The dining area spills out into a covered deck to incorporate outdoor living with views of the prairie giving it that country feel. The kitchen modern design includes quartz countertops, 46 inch cabinets, gas range and stainless steel appliances with an open floor plan to living space. The modern finishes in the walkout basement continue and adds 1 more large bedroom with huge walk in closet, great room, full bath and a finished bonus room. The exterior features beautiful stacked stone, electrical outlets, garage water apron, hose bib, sprinkler system, sod and professional landscaping including a firepit. No HOA fees. Eagle Ridge Covenants. This home qualifies for the City of Sioux City 10 year property tax abatement. Disclosure: Sellers general related to listing agent. Buyer or buyers agent to confirm measurements.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Exhibit Of Flight 232 Crash Still Attracts Visitors 33 Years Later

Sioux City, Iowa — This week marks the 33rd anniversary of the crash of United Airlines Flight 232 at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City. An exhibit honoring the emergency response is on permanent display at the city’s Mid America Museum of Aviation and Transportation. Museum director Larry Finley says visitors still come to learn about what happened that day when 184 of the 296 passengers and crew survived the fiery cartwheel crash down the runway and into a cornfield.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Weekender Calendar

Pet Rock, 8 p.m., July 22; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625. Easton Corbin, 8 p.m., July 22; WinnaVegas Casino, 1500 330 St., Sloan, Iowa. Information: 800-468-9466 x6128. Little Big Town, 7 p.m., July 23; Battery Park, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625. The Atlanta Rhythm Section, 8 p.m.,...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

More Iowa Cities Ask Residents To Voluntarily Conserve Water

(Sioux City, IA) — With another hot day ahead and forecast highs mainly in the 90’s all week, Sioux City is joining the growing list of Iowa communities that are asking residents and businesses to voluntarily conserve water. City utilities director Brad Puetz (pitts) is launching an immediate odd-even irrigation schedule and says lawns should only be watered up to three days a week. For now, the schedule is voluntary. Odd-numbered addresses in Sioux City would irrigate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays and even-numbered addresses would water on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday — there would be NO watering on Monday. Watering should be done at night and during the early morning to avoid the hot afternoon sun when the water will quickly evaporate.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT BREAKS GROUND ON NEW TRADES BLDG

THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT HAS BROKEN GROUND ON A NEW CONSTRUCTION TRADES BUILDING. SCHOOL BOARD VICE PRESIDENT TAYLOR GOODVIN SAYS THE $4.15 MILLION DOLLAR FACILITY WILL ALLOW CAREER ACADEMY STUDENTS TO GAIN HANDS-ON EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS IN THE TRADES INDUSTRY:. TRADES1 OC…..A SHOPS CLASS. :15. GOODVIN SAYS...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Experts offer advice to weather RAGBRAI (and all those towns)

SIOUX CITY – On Sunday, Sergeant Bluff will be the starting point for this year's 462-mile RAGBRAI. The ride across Iowa has been a staple summer event since its birth in 1973 when two Des Moines Register writers, John Karras and Don Kaul, made the trip. Since then, it has turned into “the longest, largest and oldest recreational bicycle touring event in the world,” according to the RAGBRAI website.
SERGEANT BLUFF, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Sioux City woman graduates with college degree prior to receiving high school diploma

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. – Alondra Gonzalez's weekends were pretty full this spring. On May 13th, she received her associate degree diploma during a commencement ceremony at Northeast Community College in Norfolk while a little over a week later, she crossed the stage at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City to accept her high school diploma from Bishop Heelan Catholic High School.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KLEM

Lally’s BBQ is Back

That delicious Lally’s Barbeque Sauce is once again hitting the retail shelves. Tom Mullally says this savory sauce uses the same recipe used at the restaurant, a family recipe passed down for years. Sales representative, Lori Westhoff says you can not only buy the barbeque sauce at Lally’s Eastside...
LE MARS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy