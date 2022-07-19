ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Did ESPN miscount eliminate Kyle Schwarber from Home Run Derby?

By Adam Stites
 4 days ago
Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) hits in the first round during the 2022 Home Run Derby at Dodgers Stadium. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber was a favorite to win the 2022 Home Run Derby but failed to advance out of a first-round matchup against 42-year-old legend Albert Pujols. That may have been due to a counting error, though.

Fans watching from home noticed that ESPN appeared to miss one of Schwarber's homers in a overtime session, leaving him one short of tying Pujols with 20 each.

If Schwarber and Pujols were tied at 20 home runs each after the 60-second overtime, they would've had three-swing swing-offs until the tie was broken. Instead Pujols advanced to face eventual Home Run Derby champion Juan Soto in the semifinals.

Schwarber, 29, wasn't too broken up about the loss, though.

"It was a lot of fun," he said after the Derby, via MLB.com. "We were competing, and if I was going to get knocked out by someone, I'm happy it was him."

While Schwarber shrugged off the loss, it was costly for many bettors, including one who placed a $54,000 wager on the Phillies outfielder to beat Pujols.

