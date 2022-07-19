Projecting the Vikings' 2022 record

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

It is a new era in Minnesota.

Vikings first-year Head Coach Kevin O'Connell will be tasked with guiding the franchise back to the postseason for the first time in three seasons. The roster is a talented one with Pro-Bowlers and All-Pros all over the field, including quarterback Kirk Cousins, running back Dalvin Cook, receiver Justin Jefferson, edge-rushers Za'Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter, linebacker Eric Kendricks and safety Harrison Smith. With that said, what will the record be for the Vikings at the end of the 2022 regular season? It is time to project.

Starting in the NFC North, look for the Vikings to win at least four games against their arch-rivals. They are too good to not sweep the season series with the rebuilding Chicago Bears. However, they will concede one of their matchups with an up-and-coming Detroit Lions team led by motivated head coach Dan Campbell. When it comes to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota is the most successful in the division against Green Bay (10-16-1 against the Packers when Rodgers starts). They should be able to beat the Packers one time this season, which means a 4-2 record in the NFC North seems like the most likely record for O'Connell and Minnesota.

Looking at the rest of the schedule, Minnesota will face the NFC East and AFC East this season. They should outduel playoff-hopeful teams in New England, Philadelphia, Dallas and New Orleans. They should also handle less talented teams like both New York teams and Washington. However, they will face underrated teams in Miami, Indianapolis and Arizona. They also play a very dangerous Super Bowl threat in the Buffalo Bills. Those are going to be difficult games that could cause some slip-ups for the Vikings.

All things considered, it looks like the Vikings will finish with an 11-6 record. That will be good enough for a wild card berth, which would be a very successful season with their first-year coach. Minnesota will be one of the most dangerous playoff teams if and when they get in.