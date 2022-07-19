ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Judge fast tracks Twitter-Elon Musk trial, says delay could 'harm' social platform

By Danielle Haynes
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FmA2Y_0glBO7cD00

July 19 (UPI) -- A Delaware judge on Tuesday granted Twitter's request for an expedited trial in its lawsuit against Elon Musk that's trying to force him to go through with a $44 billion agreement to buy the social media company.

Delaware Court of Chancery Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick ordered the trial to be held over five days in October.

Twitter sued Musk last week after the SpaceX and Tesla CEO filed a notice with the Securities and Exchange Commission to call off the acquisition. Musk accused Twitter of not complying with contractual obligations to provide information on fake user accounts on the platform.

Twitter, meanwhile, accused Musk of bullying and making efforts to "trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value and walk away" from the deal. Twitter's stock value sank in the hours after Musk's filing seeking to drop the deal.

Attorneys for Twitter asked for a September court date and a speedy trial to lessen the negative impact they said has been caused by the uncertainty of the deal, CNBC reported.

Musk's attorney, Andrew Rossman, said an expedited trial doesn't leave his team enough time to evaluate the data involved.

McCormick agreed to a fast-tracked trial during Tuesday's virtual hearing.

"The reality is that delay threatens irreparable harm to sellers and Twitter," she said according to NPR. "The longer the delay, the greater the risk."

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Elon Musk's fixer faces ax from his job at Tesla after 'suspicious' purchase of special glass 'he claimed was being used by Musk for "secret" personal project'

A top Tesla executive has left the electric vehicle maker amid an investigation into whether he misused his position to purchase a hard-to-get glass for Elon Musk. Omead Afshar, one of Musk's top lieutenants, is expected to part ways with Tesla, likely through a leave of absence, insiders allege. Investigators...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Government
Local
Delaware Business
The Independent

Elon Musk loses court battle against Twitter, as judge sets date for major trial

Tesla chief Elon Musk will face a court showdown with Twitter in October after losing a bid to delay the social media firm’s lawsuit against him.Twitter is trying to force the billionaire to make good on his April promise to buy the company for $44bn (£37bn) and wanted the billionaire to be tried in court at the earliest possible date.He wanted the date pushed back to February 2023.“It became clear Musk was never going to take yes for an answer,” said Bill Savitt from Wachtell, representing Twitter. “Twitter can manage this and will manage this, but the company is...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg warns staff Facebook will be ‘turning up the heat’ to weed out underperformers: ‘You might decide this place isn’t for you, and that’s OK with me’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Facebook parent Meta is cutting back on hiring and turning up the heat on its employees as slow growth and macroeconomic headwinds push the company to downgrade its economic outlook.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnbc#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg Makes a Dark Prediction

The mood has changed at the headquarters of Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, in Menlo Park, Calif. The atmosphere is beginning to resemble that currently found in many companies in America where the consequences of a looming recession are feared.
BUSINESS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
401K+
Followers
61K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy