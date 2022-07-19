Monterey County Food Bank receives $100,000 for Five-Acre Farm and Kids Food Fix

Food Bank for Monterey County

SALINAS, CALIF. (KION TV)-- The Food Bank of Monterey County is getting a massive donation of $100,000 awarded by Kubota Tractors.

The food bank is using the money to expand its services and build a new farm, the Five-Acre Farm and 'Kids Food Fix,' that puts children at the center of a hands-on learning experience and uses healthy food to engage children in their education.

The food bank is one of five grant winners in this year’s Hometown Proud Grant Program.

The farm will offer a test kitchen, production space, and community gathering space to serve school children and their families.

The bank is also in the running for an additional $100,000 grant through Kubota's Community Choice Grant Award. If the bank wins the additional grant, they will use the money to set up irrigation on the five acres, prep the land, and plant their first crops onsite.

The public can vote on which of the five projects deserves to get the additional grant for their respective projects.

For more information on how you can help the bank get the additional grant, visit www. http://kubotahometownproud.com. Voting ends on July 25th.