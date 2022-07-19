ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eddie Goldman tells Atlanta Falcons he’s retiring

 3 days ago

Veteran defensive tackle Eddie Goldman informed the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday that he is retiring.

Goldman, 28, signed a one-year, $1.2 million deal with Atlanta earlier this month after playing six seasons with Chicago.

He recorded 22 tackles in 14 games (10 starts) with the Bears in 2021 after opting out of 2020 amid the pandemic.

A second-round draft pick in 2015 out of Florida State, Goldman had 175 tackles, 13 sacks and two fumble recoveries in 81 games (73 starts).

–Field Level Media

Sportsnaut

