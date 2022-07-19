ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Netflix Unveils New Trailer For Documentary About Manti Te’o’s Fake Girlfriend, & It Looks WILD

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2deH6F_0glBNgGU00

For anybody that was in middle school or older when Manti Te’o was playing for Notre Dame, you know one thing…

And it’s not the fact that he’s one of the best linebackers in college football history, being one of the few at that position to be a Heisman finalist…

It’s how he got absolutely bamboozled by some dude pretending to be his online girlfriend, the so-called Lennay Kekua from Stanford University.

Kekua allegedly had been hurt in a car accident, where “she” found out she had gotten leukemia while being treated for her injuries.

In the middle of one of his games on September 11, 2012 at Notre Dame, he learned that both his grandmother and Kekua had passed away, and everybody was inspired by his courage to keep playing.

Of course, this all turned out to be t-total BS, and Kekua was actually Ronaiah “Naya” Tuiasosopo, a man who was allegedly a family friend or acquaintance of Te’o.

This is hands down one of the biggest L’s the college football world has ever seen, and it tarnished Te’o’s reputation quite a bit for getting absolutely duped by a so-called “girlfriend” he had never met before.

Now he’s currently a free agent in the NFL, and hasn’t lived up to expectations since his glory days at Notre Dame.

With that being said, it appears that Manti is ready to clear his name a decade later, as Netflix released a trailer for a documentary titled Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist, and it’s an in-depth look at the story behind Te’o’s fake girlfriend.

With football season right around the corner, you best believe I’ll be waiting for when this thing drops on August 16th.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford University#College Football#Fake Girlfriend#Notre Dame#Heisman
Whiskey Riff

Matthew McConaughey Rapped For 13 Hours Straight After Snoop Dogg Swapped Movie Set Prop Joints For Snoop Joints

Snoop Dogg and McConaughey, the duo we all knew we needed…. Whether it’s 4/20 or not, it’s always fun to look back on some of your favorite high stories (like when me and a buddy walked two miles across six lanes of traffic to get frozen yogurt then got booted from the store for laughing uncontrollably at a table), and to listen to others talk about theirs.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson’s Girlfriend Shares Cryptic Instagram Post

American Idol‘s season 20 champion Noah Thompson has seen massive success in the country music industry over the last few months, making his debut appearance at CMA Fest in Nashville in June and later announcing the release of his cover of the hit Rihanna single “Stay” earlier this month. Amid his rise to fame though, Thompson is also fording rumors about his and his girlfriend, Angel Dixon’s, breakup. Now, despite the American Idol star’s efforts to shut down the rumors, fans believe the breakup might just be true, with Dixon sharing a cryptic post about “dark moments” on Instagram. See the photos below.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Minneapolis Venue Cancels Dave Chappelle Show Last Minute After Backlash, Apologizes For The Booking

There’s one thing for certain about Dave Chappelle, and it’s that he’s an absolute comedy legend… one of the best to ever do it. With that being said, cancel culture has put him on the crosshairs, as he’s recently been the center of a number of “controversies” surrounding his last Netflix special, The Closer. Citing perceived “anti-trans” jokes, the Twitter mob has called for Chapelle’s special to be removed from Netflix.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Whiskey Riff

Carrie Underwood Shares Adorable Video Of Herself As A Little Girl Singing Patty Loveless’ 90’s Hit, “Blame It On Your Heart”

Carrie Underwood’s always been able to sing the heck outta some 90’s country. She shared an adorable video of herself as a little girl singing Patty Loveless’ 1993 hit “Blame It on Your Heart” earlier, which also included a portion of her recent performance of the song for the Grand Ole Opry’s “Opry Loves The ’90s” experience.
MUSIC
SheKnows

Ethan Hawke Isn’t Afraid To Ask His ‘Really Smart’ Daughter Maya for Advice

Click here to read the full article. Ethan Hawke may be a four-time Oscar-nominated actor, but that doesn’t mean he won’t ask his superstar daughter Maya Hawke for some advice. In a recent interview with the LA Times, Ethan discussed everything from his acting work this year to his daughter Maya’s growing success. In true, proud dad fashion, the Dead Poets Society star couldn’t help but gush over his daughter. In the interview with Mark Olsen, Olsen said to Ethan, “The moments in the movie where you are talking to your daughter, Maya, the two of you have such a sweet...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: The character and the spectacle of Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (AP) — Comic-Con is back in person, and back in character. The spectacle was everywhere in and around the San Diego Convention Center amid the crowd of tens of thousands of fans at the first full-attendance version of the pop culture phenomenon since 2019. They came to watch panels and previews from movies like “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” and from TV shows like on Amazon’s “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” and Apple’s heavily Emmy-nominated dystopian drama “Severance.” And as they were in years’ past, the cosplayers were the self-made stars of the show, drawing gawking from convention-goers and photographers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Whiskey Riff

J.R. Carroll Drops New ‘Raging In The Dark’ EP

J.R. Carroll has done it again. His second EP Raging in the Dark hit streaming platforms today, and it’s just more proof that J.R. Carroll is a name everyone needs to know. A native of Oologah, Oklahoma, Carroll’s five song projects showcases his deft lyrical ability and the powerfully smooth vocals that make his music so special.
OOLOGAH, OK
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

167K+
Followers
10K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy