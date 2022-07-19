Netflix Unveils New Trailer For Documentary About Manti Te’o’s Fake Girlfriend, & It Looks WILD

For anybody that was in middle school or older when Manti Te’o was playing for Notre Dame, you know one thing…

And it’s not the fact that he’s one of the best linebackers in college football history, being one of the few at that position to be a Heisman finalist…

It’s how he got absolutely bamboozled by some dude pretending to be his online girlfriend, the so-called Lennay Kekua from Stanford University.

Kekua allegedly had been hurt in a car accident, where “she” found out she had gotten leukemia while being treated for her injuries.

In the middle of one of his games on September 11, 2012 at Notre Dame, he learned that both his grandmother and Kekua had passed away, and everybody was inspired by his courage to keep playing.

Of course, this all turned out to be t-total BS, and Kekua was actually Ronaiah “Naya” Tuiasosopo, a man who was allegedly a family friend or acquaintance of Te’o.

This is hands down one of the biggest L’s the college football world has ever seen, and it tarnished Te’o’s reputation quite a bit for getting absolutely duped by a so-called “girlfriend” he had never met before.

Now he’s currently a free agent in the NFL, and hasn’t lived up to expectations since his glory days at Notre Dame.

With that being said, it appears that Manti is ready to clear his name a decade later, as Netflix released a trailer for a documentary titled Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist, and it’s an in-depth look at the story behind Te’o’s fake girlfriend.

With football season right around the corner, you best believe I’ll be waiting for when this thing drops on August 16th.