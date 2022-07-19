Aurora Considers Banning New Golf Courses, Here's Why

Photo : Getty Images

Aurora is getting closer to banning new golf courses in the city and imposing more water restrictions, according to NewsBreak contributor David Heitz.

The Aurora City Council discussed these new regulations during a Monday (July 18) session, which would also limit green turf, ban ponds, and prohibit high-water use turf for aesthetic purposes. Officials define "nonfunctional" turfs as "any cool season turf species, variety or blend, including but not limited to Kentucky bluegrass and Fescue."

Tim York, Aurora's water conservation manager, says these changes are meant to address climate change and population growth and make sure there's enough water in the future.

"Mayor [Mike] Coffman, recognizing that multiple new developments were in the planning phase, asked Aurora Water to prioritize some of the challenges growth would place on water availability," York wrote in a council memo. "With the city's reliance on water reusability, primarily through its Prairie Waters potable reuse system, the loss of the ability to recapture water was highlighted. This loss occurs primarily when water is used for irrigation, especially in largescale uses such as new cool weather turf for golf courses and for aesthetic purposes, including HOA common spaces, medians, curbside landscape, and residential front yards."

Instead of using turf, these properties would have to use drought-resistant shrubbery under the new law. Grasses like Buffalo and Blue Gramma would still be allowed, officials noted.

Heitz noted that Aurora imports most of its water, so as the city continues to develop and expand, the costs of bringing in the water jump. While Mayor Coffman calls the proposed changes "fairly dramatic," he says the consequences could be just as dire for Aurora.

"Aurora can lead the state on a problem that we are aware of, or it will only get worse," Coffman says.

There are exceptions to this law: if development plans are approved before January 1, 2023, then landscapes don't have to comply. As a result, the city anticipates a rush on landscaping projects before the end of the year.