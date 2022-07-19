ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There's an Empowering New Book for Rebel (Baby) Girls Out Today

By Rita Templeton
We can all agree that if there were ever a time to raise a rebel girl, it’s right now . The next generation of women will need to be strong enough to challenge — and overcome — whatever archaic barriers are thrown at them. Empowering the change-makers of the future starts during childhood, which is why the Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls series became the fastest-funded publishing project in Kickstarter history back in 2016 — and has morphed into a wildly popular, New York Times -bestselling series.

From Marie Curie to Malala Yousafzai, the original Goodnight Stories for Rebel Girls recounts the inspiring true-life adventures of trailblazing women throughout history. Its success sparked more books in the series, highlighting “rebel girls” in all areas of the world and walks of life. Sports, science, entrepreneurship, and activism, the series leaves no stone unturned when it comes to introducing these strong, badass women to the little girls who will look up to them.

Now, there’s a version of Rebel Girls for even the tiniest rebels! Releasing today, the newest title in the series is a board book adaptation of the original, called Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: Baby’s First Book of Extraordinary Women , and it’s geared toward babies through age 3. Its easy-to-understand text and colorful illustrations will captivate your little rebel at every story time — but, more importantly, will plants the seeds of strength and self-confidence. Because it’s never too early to start learning about strong role models (or, thanks to its durable board book format, chewing on them!).

Buy: Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: Baby’s First Book of Extraordinary Women $9.99

They may be babies today, but they’ll be the trailblazers of tomorrow — so let’s empower them while they’re little to dream big, and equip them with the inspiration they’ll need to make the changes the world needs.

