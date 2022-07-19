ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Second Wedding Includes a Throwback to Their 2003 Relationship

By Kristyn Burtt
 3 days ago
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a relatively low-key wedding in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 16, but you should know that isn’t the end of the celebrations. Of course, J.Lo is a little bit extra (and we love that about her) and is having a second event in the next few weeks so the couple can share the love with their entire family and A-list friends.

What’s curious about this reception is that it’s reportedly calling back to Bennifer the first time around. Their canceled wedding was supposed to take place at Affleck’s 87-acre home in Riceboro, Georgia, according to TMZ , so this would be a lovely commeration of their two-decade history . A source recalled to the media outlet that the 2003 plans were made up until the last minute when their cold feet set in, “including police and security to HOLD the unwelcome at bay before the couple decided to call everything off.”

If that rumored story is true, it would show how much they cherish their growth as a couple and that they’ve come full circle with their relationship. He bought the property in 2003 while they were dating, so it makes the Savannah-adjacent estate seem somewhat magical in their partnership. Affleck noted in a 2004 interview with Larry King that the estate was where he was his “calmest and happiest.” He listed it in 2018 for $8.9 million, but it never sold — it’s like the home was supposed to stay in his real estate portfolio, waiting for Lopez’s return

While we love a fairytale ending, Us Weekly has a different story about where their 2003 wedding was supposed to take place. They maintain that it was going to take place at the Bacara resort (now the Ritz Carlton Bacara) in Santa Barbara and their honeymoon night would have been in the hotel’s $6,400-a-night presidential suite. Whether it was going to be California or Georgia, it would have been a strictly elite affair with Matt Damon, Bruce Willis, Colin Farrell, Alec Baldwin, and Matthew Perry on the invite list. Let’s see who makes the cut in 2022 for the Georgia event, but we know there will be no second thoughts this time around . They are officially husband and wife — the rest is just a celebration of their union.

