ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Michael Pena to Star as Astronaut Jose Hernandez in ‘A Million Miles Away’ for Amazon

By Borys Kit
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zTExF_0glBMvIM00

Alejandra Màrquez Abella, the Mexico City-based director behind the acclaimed 2018 feature, 'The Good Girls,' is directing the true-life story.

  • Share this article on Email
  • Show additional share options

Michael Peña is heading into orbit.

The actor will play true-life Mexican American astronaut Jose Hernandez in A Million Miles Away, a drama that Alejandra Màrquez Abella is directing for Amazon Studios.

The feature project is based on the autobiography Reaching for the Stars. Bettina Gilois, the scribe who wrote McFarland, USA and Bessie and who passed away in 2020, wrote the initial script that has since been worked on by Hernán Jiménez and Abella.

Mark Ciardi, who produced true-life tales McFarland and American Underdog, and Campbell McInnes are producing via Ciardi’s Select Films banner.

Hernandez is described as the first migrant farmworker to travel into space. The man, who didn’t learn English until the age of 12, spent his childhood moving from town to town and working fields between Michoacán and Stockton, California with his family. Not giving up his dream of traveling the night sky in a rocket, he took the science route to space. He co-developed the first, full-field digital mammography imaging system to detect early breast cancer and persevered through 11 rejections to become a crewmember of Space Shuttle mission STS-128.

Rick Telles and Benito Martinez will exec produce. The project was previously in development at Netflix.

A late August start in Mexico City is being eyed.

Peña is coming off a turn in Netflix’s acclaimed drug cartel drama Narcos: Mexico. He next appears opposite Owen Wilson in Paramount’s superhero comedy Secret Headquarters.

Peña is repped by CAA and Entertainment 360. Abella is repped by APA and Brillstein Entertainment. Hernandez and Gilois are also repped by APA.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Chris Cuomo Plots Comeback, Says He “Will Never Be a Hater” of CNN in Debut Podcast

Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is planning his comeback — and it’s a podcast. Cuomo on Thursday launched The Chris Cuomo Project, an interview podcast with plans to release two episodes per week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The podcast will see Cuomo give “his signature take on today’s pressing current events — and explores how these stories are being covered by all sides of the media,” according to a description on the podcast’s official YouTube page.More from The Hollywood ReporterChris Licht Sets His Leadership Team at CNNCNN Hires Washington Post Spox Kristine Coratti Kelly to Lead Communications'Song Exploder' Creator Hrishikesh Hirway...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Tanya Kersey, Hollywood Black Film Festival Founder, Dies at 61

Tanya Kersey, founder of the Hollywood Black Film Festival, has died. She was 61. Kersey died Monday of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Rancho Cucamonga, California, her daughter Monique told The Hollywood Reporter. She had faced a number of health issues over the years.More from The Hollywood ReporterRebecca Balding, Actress on 'Soap' and 'Charmed,' Dies at 73Mickey Rooney Jr., Musician, Actor and First Child of a Screen Legend, Dies at 77Jak Knight, Stand-Up Comedian, Writer and Actor, Dies at 28 Kersey launched the Hollywood Black Film Festival in 1998. The event, which celebrates Black cinema by bringing together established talents and...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Hollywood Reporter

Linda Evangelista Settles CoolSculpting Suit After “Horrific Ordeal” With Cosmetic Procedure

Linda Evangelista announced on Instagram yesterday that she has settled a lawsuit with CoolSculpting 10 months after alleging that the cosmetic procedure left her “brutally disfigured” and emotionally devastated. “I’m pleased to have settled the CoolSculpting case,” Evangelista shared with 1.2 million followers. “I look forward to the next chapter of my life with friends and family, and am happy to put this matter behind me. I am truly grateful for the support I have received from those who have reached out.”More from The Hollywood ReporterLinda Evangelista on Why She Went Public About Fat-Freezing Procedure: "I Hope I Can Shed Myself...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

Byron Allen Buys Black News Channel for $11M

The cable news channel, founded by Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, had shut down in March. Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group is buying the Black News Channel, with plans to revive the bankrupt cable news outlet and significantly grow its distribution footprint. Allen’s company is acquiring “substantially all” of...
ECONOMY
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Nope’ Review: Jordan Peele’s Rapturous and Suspenseful Sci-Fi Ride

Nope, Jordan Peele’s latest offering, slinks and slithers from the clutches of snap judgement. It avoids the comfort of tidy conclusions, too. This elusive third feature from the director of Get Out and Us peacocks its ambitions (and budget) while indulging in narrative tangents and detours. It is sprawling and vigorous. Depending on your appetite for the heady and sonorous, it will either feel frustratingly perplexing or strike you as a work of unquestionable genius. This is, undoubtedly, Peele’s effect. Since his canonical social thriller Get Out, the director has proven himself unafraid of his own imagination. His films are grand...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Ciardi
Person
Owen Wilson
Person
Michael Peña
Person
Hernán Jiménez
Person
Ridley Scott
The Hollywood Reporter

Bill Murray Had to Drop Out of Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’ Due to COVID

Bill Murray had to drop out of Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City just before its shoot in Spain got underway due to COVID-19, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Murray, among Wes Anderson’s longtime collaborators, was attached early to the film now in postproduction. But Murray being absent from Focus Features’ star-studded cast list for Asteroid City announced this week left the mystery of his absence in the air.More from The Hollywood ReporterTV Critics Press Tour Goes Virtual Again Amid L.A. COVID SurgeFocus Features Nabs Worldwide Rights to Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City'Hollywood Guilds, Studios Extend COVID Protocols With Two Modifications Now it’s been confirmed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

President Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19, Has “Mild Symptoms”

The president is isolating at the White House, taking Paxlovid and "continuing to carry out all of his duties fully," press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and is experiencing “very mild symptoms,” the White House said, as new variants of the highly contagious virus are challenging the nation’s efforts to get back to normal after two and a half years of pandemic disruptions.
POTUS
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Bacon Runs a Killer Gay Conversion Camp in New Trailer for Blumhouse Slasher Pic ‘They/Them’

Kevin Bacon is the devilish head of a LGBTQ+ conversion program that has campers fighting for their lives in the latest trailer for They/Them, the queer empowerment slasher-horror pic from Blumhouse that’s set to debut on Peacock on Aug. 5. “It’s a great day to be alive, isn’t it?” Bacon, who plays camp leader Owen Whistler, says as he welcomes a ragtag group of wary queer and trans campers for a week of programming. Carrie Preston plays Cora Whistler, a creepy therapist, and Anna Chlumsky is Molly, the camp’s medic and newest employee.More from The Hollywood ReporterJak Knight, Stand-Up Comedian, Writer...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star#A Million Miles Away#Space Shuttle#Mexican#Amazon Studios#American Underdog#Augu
The Hollywood Reporter

Amanda Seyfried Says She “Bent Over Backwards” to Audition for ‘Wicked’ Movie Role

Amanda Seyfried is looking back at auditioning for Wicked. In a conversation with Backstage, the actress reflected on auditioning for the role of Glinda in Universal’s upcoming adaptation of the hit musical, while filming the Hulu series The Dropout.More from The Hollywood ReporterNBCUniversal, Film London and London's Mayor Launch Inclusive Movie Industry Training Partnership'Wicked' Split Into Two Movies as Universal Unveils Release DatesBurning Man, Doggy Defecation and Other Ways 'The Dropout' Might Have Ended “I have dreams that I’m still auditioning for Wicked. Last summer while I was playing Elizabeth [on The Dropout], on the weekends I was auditioning in person to play Glinda...
MOVIES
Variety

Dwayne Johnson Storms Comic-Con With New ‘Black Adam’ Trailer

Click here to read the full article. Dwayne Johnson brought Black Adam’s might to Comic-Con. Johnson made a grand entrance to San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H, rising from the stage floor in his full Black Adam costume. As he emerged, lightning bolts appeared on the screen behind him and smoke billowed out on the floor. Audience members had been given lightning bolt lanyards before the panel, and every single one lit up brightly in the darkened hall for a grand display. The movie star also unveiled the newest trailer for his upcoming superhero adventure as part of the Warner Bros. presentation.   Black Adam...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sunscreen, Patience and Maybe Some Shoving: What It Takes to Stand in Line for Comic-Con’s Hall H

It wasn’t exactly clear what happened. There was supposed to be a line behind a green flag. Instead, three lines jutted out in three different directions. And security personnel had one idea about it. Line staff had another. There was yelling. Lots of it. And then some shoving. All of this, by the way, happened behind the San Diego Convention Center, and behind the dark towers of the Marriott Marquis and Marina on Friday night — the night before the biggest day of San Diego Comic-Con. The people involved were among the most dedicated and obsessed fans at the pop culture...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

The 10+ Best Beach Towels for Your Ultimate Beach Day Setup

A beach trip comes down to one, simple essential: the beach towel. Don’t get us wrong — sunglasses, beach chairs, umbrellas and other sun-friendly essentials (not to mention the snacks and beverages) are also important. But having a soft, comfortable beach towel can make a big difference so you can lay back, soak up the sun and stay dry in style. Whether you lounge on the sand Gidget-style or enjoy a Rick Dalton-style pool moment (we’ve got fun floats if you’re into the latter), we’ve rounded up 11 of the best beach towels for your next summer adventure. From retro designs...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

First Poster for Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ Atomic Bomb Drama Drops

From the looks of this first poster, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer promises to be a box office blast. Nolan’s biopic of J. Robert Oppenheimer has a giant ball of fire in the background as a figure of one of the fathers of the atomic bomb, played by Cillian Murphy, is foregrounded beneath the tag line: “The World Forever Changes.”More from The Hollywood ReporterRobert Downey Jr. to Restore Classic Cars in Climate-Focused Discovery+ Series (Exclusive)BFI's Cannes Great8: Paul Mescal Drama, Cillian Murphy Animated Feature on 2022 SlateNeal Adams, Comic Book Artist Who Revitalized Batman and Fought for Creators' Rights, Dies at 80 The Universal...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Producer Jason Van Eman Sentenced to 21 Years in Prison Over $60M Fraud Scheme

Jason Van Eman, a producer and former actor, has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for defrauding investors out of more than $60 million. A federal judge in Florida delivered the sentence on Thursday after a jury found Van Eman, 44, guilty of wire fraud and money laundering, according to court records. He must also pay victims of his financing scheme over $9 million in restitution.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Trailer Buzzes Comic-ConZack Snyder to Guest Star on 'Teen Titans Go!' (Exclusive)Constance Wu on Challenge of Returning to Work After Having a Baby: "It Was Emotional" Prosecutors...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Kid Cudi Walks Off Stage at Rolling Loud Miami, Kanye West Makes Surprise Appearance With Lil Durk

Kid Cudi stormed off the stage during his headlining set at Rolling Loud Miami on Friday (July 22) after being hit numerous times by objects thrown from the crowd. The “Day ‘N’ Nite” rapper, who was a last-minute replacement for Kanye West, was early into his late-night performance when he stopped the show after being hit in the face by what appeared to be a water bottle. Clearly rattled, Cudi gave the audience a final warning before ultimately exiting the stage.More from The Hollywood ReporterKanye West Pulls Out of Rolling Loud Miami 2022 Headlining SetBET Awards: Diddy Celebrated With Kanye "Ye"...
MIAMI, FL
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
48K+
Followers
13K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy