On Sunday, the Albany Fire Department responded to a fire in the 500 block of Swift Street. For the first time in 129 years, the response to this fire made history. Three female firefighters; Stacey Taylor, Key'yada Thomas and Cadashia Roddy made history as it was the first time three women were the first to arrive on scene to begin rescue.

ALBANY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO