Renton, WA

Summer Events

Renton, Washington
 3 days ago
Parks and Recreation Department’s summer fun includes free outdoor movies, concerts, and family fun around the city.

Remaining events include:

Family Fun Entertainment

July 19: Gansgango Music & Dance Co., Tiffany Park, 11 a.m.

Aug 1: Amazing Magic Show, Heritage Park, 1 p.m.

Concert Series @ 7 p.m.

Aug 17: Danny Godinez Group, Sunset Neighborhood Park, 7 p.m.

Aug 31: Cory Wilds Band, Piazza Park

Movies in the Park @Dusk

July 22, “Encanto,” Liberty Park

Aug 5: “Jungle Cruise,” Kennydale Lions Park

Aug 13: “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Piazza Park

Aug 26: “Sing2,” Thomas Teasdale Park

National Night Out is Aug. 2

Renton PD hosts its annual National Night Out at Renton Farmer’s Market on Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 3 to 7 p.m.

National Night Out lets residents across America send a powerful message about neighborhood unity, awareness, safety, and police-community partnerships. The event also sends an important message to criminals that our community is united and dedicated to building a safer and more caring America.

Renton police command staff, officers, and staff will be on hand at Farmers Market, and look forward to having thoughtful conversations about topics of concern to Renton residents. In addition to getting to better know your department, they’ll be a chance to win fun prizes, play Plinko, or participate in a “stained-glass” art activity.

The department is also hosting a Junior K9 Riley coloring contest for the little ones. Entries from various age categories will be chosen to receive prizes. Download the coloring page and contest rules from our National Night Out page. You are welcome to submit your completed picture of Riley at the National Night Out booth on Aug. 2 or email it to [email protected]. Winners will be selected the week of Aug. 8.

See you at the market on Aug. 2.

Renton River Days returns on July 22 and 23

Renton River Days, our annual family festival and community celebration, returns on July 22 and 23 with two days of family-oriented events and activities. This year’s theme is “On the Road Again.”

The first activity, Road Trip Around Renton, is already underway. The "trip" is a self-guided tour of the city with a chance to win prizes. You can register online. Use the keyword “Road Trip.”

For the latest updates, visit the Renton River Days website.

IN THIS ARTICLE
