Friday, July 15, 2022 | Vol. VII | Issue 17

Renton police form Chief’s Community Council

Renton Police Department is asking residents to serve on the initial Chief's Community Council. The council is part of the department's ongoing efforts to engage with, learn from, and build stronger relationships with our community.

Council members will represent our diverse population. Prospective members will be interviewed and selected by the council's steering committee, composed of Renton residents and the chief of police or his designee.

The Chief's Community Council will:

Develop Community Policing Strategies.

Provide guidance on equity, transparency, and accountability issues.

Advise on methods to better serve the public.

Identify public safety issues.

Collaborate with community leaders, local organizations, and stakeholders to create practical and effective solutions and equitable community policing practices.

The Chief's Community Council aligns with the city's Business Plan to provide a safe, healthy, and vibrant community. It also expands Renton Police Department's Mission of working together to provide unbiased law enforcement services.

Please visit our website if you're interested in learning more about the council or would like to apply. The application period closes at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12.