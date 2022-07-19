ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renton, WA

Chief's Community Council

Renton, Washington
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dgw25_0glBLToL00

This Week in Renton delivers news, feature stories, videos and more. It will be emailed and posted to our website on Fridays.

If you’re not already a subscriber, please sign up and get up-to-date news and information from City Hall.

Send story ideas or comments to [email protected].

Use the "Language" button at the top of this page to translate. For additional translation services contact [email protected].

Friday, July 15, 2022 | Vol. VII | Issue 17

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=223Ehr_0glBLToL00

Renton police form Chief’s Community Council

Renton Police Department is asking residents to serve on the initial Chief's Community Council. The council is part of the department's ongoing efforts to engage with, learn from, and build stronger relationships with our community.

Council members will represent our diverse population. Prospective members will be interviewed and selected by the council's steering committee, composed of Renton residents and the chief of police or his designee.

The Chief's Community Council will:

  • Develop Community Policing Strategies.
  • Provide guidance on equity, transparency, and accountability issues.
  • Advise on methods to better serve the public.
  • Identify public safety issues.
  • Collaborate with community leaders, local organizations, and stakeholders to create practical and effective solutions and equitable community policing practices.

The Chief's Community Council aligns with the city's Business Plan to provide a safe, healthy, and vibrant community. It also expands Renton Police Department's Mission of working together to provide unbiased law enforcement services.

Please visit our website if you're interested in learning more about the council or would like to apply. The application period closes at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
Renton, WA
Government
City
Renton, WA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Council#Translation#Police#Renton Police Department
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy