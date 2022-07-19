Cheney Issues Statement on After Voting for Defense Bill
By Sam Haut
K2 Radio
In a press release, Congresswoman Liz Cheney issued a statement after voting for the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023 on Thursday. The bill passed the House 329 to 101, with 180 Democrats and 149 Republicans voting in favor, and 39 Democrats and 62 Republicans voting against....
Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
Cheney said Donald Trump attempted to contact an unnamed witness and the panel passed the info to the Justice Department. What happened: Taylor Budowich, the director of communications for former President Donald Trump, pushed back on an explosive claim made by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) near the end of Tuesday's hearing on the Jan. 6 attack — that President Donald Trump attempted to contact a witness in the ongoing investigation.
Retired Metropolitan police Sgt. Mark Robinson, who was assigned to former President Donald Trump's motorcade on Jan. 6, told the House committee that he was informed by a Secret Service agent that there was a "heated discussion about going to the capitol."
Liz Cheney says she intends to win the primary election in Wyoming in August despite several polls showing her far behind her Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman. The Republican at-large representative also wouldn't rule out the possibility of mounting a run for president in 2024 when speaking with ABC News' Jonathan Karl.
Adam Schiff in a new book said "there are two hundred Elise Stefaniks" in the House GOP caucus. In "Thank You for Your Servitude," Mark Leibovich detailed Trump's influence over the party. Schiff said the recent paths taken by Liz Cheney and Elise Stefanik reveal a lot about the GOP.
UPDATED: In her closing remarks Thursday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said that “Donald Trump made a purposeful choice to violate his oath of office.”. The committee went all in on the use of often harrowing — and at times humorous — video and audio clips, some of which quickly went viral and will likely be replayed in the next news cycle. They all were directed at the hearing’s main narrative: Well aware of that was happening, Donald Trump did not fail to act during the 187 minutes between leaving the Ellipse and telling the mob to go home. He chose not to act,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) at the start of the hearing.
Sen. Josh Hawley wrote a letter asking Democrats to hold a hearing on banning stock trading for lawmakers and their spouses after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband recently made a questionable purchase in a semiconductor firm. The Missouri Republican wrote to Sen. Gary Peters, the Michigan Democrat who chairs the...
Former President Donald Trump claimed that if he did not pursue the presidency again, Washington would leave him alone. "If I announced that I was not going to run any longer for political office the persecution of Donald Trump would immediately stop," Trump said at a rally in Prescott Valley, Ariz., Friday night. "But that is not what I do. I can't do that, I can't do that. Can't do that. Because I love this country and I love you."
The House Republican Conference on Thursday deleted a tweet taking aim at Jan. 6 select committee witness Sarah Matthews after receiving backlash on social media over its decision to go after the Republican staffer.
Trump has endorsed Harriet Hageman to defeat his critic, Rep. Liz Cheney. Hageman is a longtime lawyer in Wyoming and a former Never Trumper who once supported Cheney. The closely watched Republican primary is on August 16.
WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - During weeks of hearings about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trump's supporters, Republican Representative Liz Cheney has sat shoulder-to-shoulder with Democrats eager to portray the former president as a danger to democracy.
“Donald Trump is a 76-year-old man. He is not an impressionable child.” As soon as Liz Cheney uttered those lines during her opening remarks for the Jan. 6 committee’s seventh hearing on July 12, her words began bubbling up in my Twitter feed. She was being quoted by a host of unlikely fans—people who have until recently probably quite disliked Liz Cheney, but now find themselves tuning in partly to see what she’ll do next. And this? It was the quintessential Liz Cheney moment—the time when she sounded the most like Mom.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Three weeks before the most significant election of her political career, Liz Cheney was nowhere to be seen as thousands of voters gathered for a massive midsummer rodeo and cowboy festival in Wyoming’s largest city. Instead, the three-term Republican congresswoman was 1,600 miles away in Washington presiding over a U.S. House committee comprised largely of Democrats intent on exposing former President Donald Trump’s attack on democracy during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. As the cowboy fest roared back home, Cheney railed against Trump’s failures. “Donald Trump made a purposeful choice to violate his oath of office,” she said during Thursday’s hearing. Dean Finnerty, a rancher from Wheatland competing in the steer wrestling competition, was not moved.
Apparently, Liz Cheney will lose badly in her reelection bid. As a lifelong conservative Republican I am baffled about that the level anger towards her. She is a true patriot who will go down for decades or longer as a defender of our democracy and election integrity. The Jan 6...
