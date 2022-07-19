ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Cheney Issues Statement on After Voting for Defense Bill

By Sam Haut
 3 days ago
In a press release, Congresswoman Liz Cheney issued a statement after voting for the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023 on Thursday. The bill passed the House 329 to 101, with 180 Democrats and 149 Republicans voting in favor, and 39 Democrats and 62 Republicans voting against....

