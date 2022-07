Esperanza Spalding won her fifth Grammy this year for best jazz vocal album for Songwrights Apothecary Lab. But since Spalding moved back to her hometown of Portland during the pandemic, she’s been working on a different kind of project: establishing what she calls a sanctuary for BIPOC artists to gather and create. She’s now raised $300,000 to purchase a space in North Portland. We talk with Spalding about her creative vision for this BIPOC artist sanctuary.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO