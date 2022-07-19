ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harpswell, ME

Mainer brings fiction to life by building Burt Dow's boat

By Robert McCloskey
 3 days ago
HARPSWELL, Maine — Robert McCloskey wrote and illustrated only a handful of children's books, but they have delighted generations of young readers. In Maine, perhaps even more so, his whimsical stories have taken root in readers' hearts in part because half of his books are set in the pine tree state,...

92 Moose

Here Are 25 Things That Shock People After Moving to Maine

I moved to Maine from Pennsylvania when I was young and because of my age I didn't really notice too many differences, apart from the accent and food. One thing that surprised me and my mom was the "Hoagies." Now, if you're in PA and order a hoagie, it's a huge Italian sandwich with every single deli meat known to man.
MAINE STATE
207 says goodbye to Beth McEvoy

PORTLAND, Maine — Beth McEvoy possesses two skills that are essential for a reporter: the ability to find a good story and then tell it with flair. The stories she’s contributed to 207 over the last few years have been some of our most popular. To name a...
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

The Best Places to Eat in Maine are Holes in the Wall

I think, for the most part, we can all agree that the best places to eat no matter where you are are the holes in the wall. A sign that’s worn down, old pictures on the wall, and a door that’s hard to find are all pretty good signs of a place that’s going to sling some good food.
PORTLAND, ME
The Maine Writer

Weekend events for July 23rd and 24th

The weekend is upon us, and with it comes plenty of chances to get out of the house and do something fun this weekend with this weekend's edition of things to do in Maine. Whether you are visiting Maine for the weekend or are a Mainer, you are sure to find something to do this weekend. As is always the case, I can't mention every single event happening this weekend as there are always many events going on in our state. Feel free to mention an event I didn't mention that you are aware of in the comments for others to look into. All events are family-friendly and some are free, while others charge an admission fee. For every event, I always make sure to mention admission charges if there are any, so you can choose if it's an event within your budget. So make sure you grab your sunscreen, bug spray, sunglasses, and something cold to drink to keep hydrated outside in this weekend's heat. Have a great weekend and enjoy the events, everyone.
MAINE STATE
Tuesday, July 26: Maine’s Golden Road

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tonight we explore Maine’s ‘Golden Road’ - the private road built originally to support paper companies; today a draw for people looking to get away from it all. We visit a “boom house” turned museum, meet locals who worked the timber drives along the Penobscot River, check out a company rescuing heritage timber from the bottom of a lake, and stop by the New England Outdoor Center (where, yes – we find a restaurant!).
MAINE STATE
Robert Mccloskey
Get Your Thrift on At These 17 Consignment Shops in Southern Maine

Growing up, I thought I was chained to the Falmouth Goodwill. I didn’t know other thrift stores existed, I never went looking, and I never really thought much about it. When I needed something, my mom brought me to the Falmouth location. Once I was able to drive, I expanded my horizons and started splitting my thrift time between Goodwill and the Salvation Army.
PORTLAND, ME
Did You Know About This Maine-Russia Connection?

There's lots of talk about Russia these days. And most of it is not good. But here's a nice connection that might help foster some more peace and understanding between the US and Russia. It's Portland's Sister City program. Does Portland Have a Sister City?. Archangel or Архангельск in Russian...
PORTLAND, ME
Magnet fishing helps clean Maine waters

Maine has a lot of great fishing spots, and a lot of different kinds of fish to catch. But one fishing group is catching trash instead of fish. The group is called "Citizen Magnet Fishing." "I just usually make a coil and then just chuck it into the water as...
WESTBROOK, ME
Helping homeless veterans, one trailer at a time

BOOTHBAY, Maine — Ed Harmon eyes the tape measure, while Arthur Richardson wields the notepad. Ed calls off measurements from inside a cargo trailer, filled with insulation and wiring, that will eventually become a temporary home to a veteran. The two men—both military veterans themselves—had the idea for temporary...
BOOTHBAY, ME
Maine Icon Olympia Sports to close

The iconic Maine business Olympia Sports, which first opened in the Maine Mall in 1975, is set to close in September. The company was recently acquired by a private-equity firm. The company had been enduring a rough patch prior to the pandemic and was bought by Denver-based group JackRabbit in...
PORTLAND, ME
Hilarious: The Most ‘Mainah’ Traffic Stop in Maine History

These Maine State Troopers have got to be the most patient people in the world. Just watch this video. The guy in the red vehicle goes OFF on the Maine State Trooper who is by far the most patient person I have ever seen. I think he was actually incredibly amused by the whole thing and maybe felt a little sorry for the guy he had pulled over. It makes you think about all the petty crap these officers have to put up with every single day, along with all the dangerous stuff they have to deal with as well.
PORTLAND, ME
Beach to Beacon founder leads Cromwell Center team on training run

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — We are just a few weeks from the TD Beach to Beacon 10K in Cape Elizabeth. This year's race beneficiary is The Cromwell Center for Disabilities Awareness. Beach to Beacon founder and Olympic gold medalist Joan Benoit Samuelson led a special training run Thursday morning with The Cromwell Center's race team, starting at the Ocean Gateway Terminal in Portland.
CAPE ELIZABETH, ME
Girl Rescued from Drowning in Turner, Maine Pond

An 8-year-old girl was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after nearly drowning in Bear Pond in Turner. Local resident Tina Ouellette told the Sun Journal that she was at Bear Pond Beach around 3 p.m. when a girl was in distress while swimming. Ouellette said a young man pulled...
TURNER, ME
Portland Bangor, ME
