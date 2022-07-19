ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Benefit concert for Ukraine to take place in Clearwater

By Daisy Ruth
 4 days ago
A view of Ukraine’s national flag waves above the capital with the Motherland Monument on the right, in Kyiv Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Some airlines have… Read More

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A benefit concert for Ukraine will take place in Clearwater on Friday, complete with authentic music, art, refreshments and more.

The concert will take place at PostcardMania’s headquarters, located at 2145 Sunnydale Blvd. at 7 p.m.

The event will be hosted by the Humanitarian Fund for Ukraine. The non-profit is aimed at helping the Ukrainian people who remain in the war zone, as well as the refugees who are fleeing the country.

Music for the event will be provided by Ukrainian International soprano duo Elona and Tatiana. The duo formed in Florida in May.

The event will also feature poetry reading by Larry Jaffe, art from local Florida artists and refreshments.

Tickets for the event are $48 and seating is limited. Parking is free. Tickets can be reserved online.

Proceeds from the event will assist refugees with food, housing, medications, children’s schooling and immigration costs, according to PostcardMania.

Comments / 2

Rob Carlucci
3d ago

what hasn't the president give them enough money yet?. how about helping the people in need around here?

Reply(1)
3
 

