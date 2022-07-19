Woman accused of shooting at BCSO deputies takes plea deal

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Yvette Curry, the woman accused of shooting at Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies in 2018 accepted a plea deal Tuesday. In June 2018, BCSO says Curry was being served an eviction notice from a home in Cedar Crest when she opened fire.

Deputies say Curry would only talk with deputies through a window and then began shooting at them which resulted in an hours-long standoff. They say Curry came out of the house at one point and pointed a gun in the direction of deputies. That’s when at least one deputy fired back, hitting Curry in the arm. She was eventually forced out of the home.

Tuesday in court, she pleaded no contest to three charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon. She already served four years in jail during this case, so she will not be sentenced to further jail time. As part of the plea deal, Curry will be released to a group home and must continue to take medications for her behavioral health.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.