GILLETTE, Wyo. — For the first time since 2018, the Optional One Percent sales tax will go before Campbell County voters for approval during the fall 2022 General Election. The Optional One Percent has stood for over 40 years after it was first approved in 1978 and then re-approved every four years since by Campbell County voters. It supplies the local government with critical funding for infrastructure and social service agencies.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY ・ 18 HOURS AGO