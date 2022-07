“We have not sold any of our Dogecoin; we still have it,” Musk said in the call. Musk has detailed in the past that he personally owns Dogecoin but has not indicated that Tesla does, though the electric car company has been accepting Doge payments for some merchandise on their website. It’s unclear whether the company has simply been holding on to the tokens used for merch purchases or has made dedicated buys of the dog-themed “joke” cryptocurrency that Musk has repeatedly voiced his support for on Twitter.

