ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The Tom Joyner Foundation and BetMGM provide HBCU students with Executive Series

By Tammia Jacobs
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UIvYY_0glBKFjc00
Tom Joyner continues his support for HBCUs and their students with his recent collaboration with BetMGM, the Executive Series (photo courtesy of the Tom Joyner Foundation).

The Tom Joyner Foundation has joined forces with BetMGM, a market leader in sports betting and online gaming, to offer an Executive Series to historically Black colleges and universities’ (HBCU) students nationally, beginning this fall. The Executive Series will consist of executive-student panels, professional resume critiques and job interview preparedness workshops. The partnership will also provide students with the opportunity to connect and network with BetMGM executives and navigate the recruitment process in preparation for career advancements at the company upon graduation.

“Our goal has been to keep students in school, and it is critical that we ensure their success after graduation through phenomenal partnerships with organizations such as BetMGM,” said Joyner, founder of The Tom Joyner Foundation.

This September, rising juniors and seniors at select HBCUs, as well as new graduates who are members of their alumni associations, will have access to the official BetMGM Executive Series. These seminars will assist graduating seniors in pursuing career roles in human resources, finance, legal, marketing, product design and much more.

“We’re proud to partner with The Tom Joyner Foundation in working with HBCU students to help them identify pathways to successful careers,” said Adam Greenblatt, CEO of BetMGM. “Our goal is to promote equitable candidate experiences and an inclusive working environment.”

The Tom Joyner Foundation and BetMGM Executive Series will offer students and recent alumni the opportunity to learn about employment opportunities, meet with recruiters and learn the entire recruitment process to begin their career at the exclusive sports betting division of MGM.

HBCU students can find more information and RSVP for the Executive Series on The Tom Joyner Foundation website starting this fall. Tom Joyner Foundation’s partnership with BetMGM is an extension of the foundation’s mission to provide career opportunities for students.

The post The Tom Joyner Foundation and BetMGM provide HBCU students with Executive Series appeared first on The Atlanta Voice .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WABE

Agnes Scott College researches erased BIPOC founders

Earlier this month, Agnes Scott College announced it had been awarded a $750,000 grant from the Mellon Foundation to fund the “Acknowledging our Past: Acting Now for A Transformed Future” project, an initiative that aims to investigate the physically erased BIPOC individuals involved in the college’s conception.
DECATUR, GA
41nbc.com

Scholarship fund created in honor of former 41NBC anchor Taylor Terrell

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Friends and family of former 41NBC anchor Taylor Terrell are keeping her memory alive through a scholarship fund. Former 41NBC morning meteorologist Marco La Manno, who worked alongside Taylor, is now a board member for the scholarship. He says the board has wanted to form a scholarship in Taylor’s honor since she passed away six years ago.
MACON, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

JABY recognizes Tommie Smith, Rep. Billy Mitchell with Trailblazer Awards

JABY (Just About Blessing You) Inc., a Stone Mountain-based non-profit whose philanthropic efforts involve mentoring, community service, scholarships and endowments, hosted its 2022 International Trailblazer Awards Sunday in Decatur. The organization honored the following awardees:. Georgia State Representative Billy Mitchell. Dekalb County Superior Court Judge Asha Jackson. Olympic gold medalist...
DECATUR, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Education
City
Atlanta, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

King Center hosts book signing at the New Black Wall Street

Authors Dr. Bernice A. King and Dr. Kimberly P. Johnson were at the Early Literacy Development Agency Bookstore at New Black Wall Street in Stonecrest, Georgia, signing copies of their new children’s book “It Starts With Me!” Published by The King Center, the book follows a little girl named Amora who is encouraging her friends […] The post King Center hosts book signing at the New Black Wall Street appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Usher announces Emory career training conference for students

A philanthropic organization started by singer Usher has announced a three-day conference at Emory University that will offer “training, mentorship and practical tools to help prepare (students) for future leadership roles.” A press release from Usher’s New Look says the 2022 Disruptivator Summit will take place July 20-22 and is expected to attract more than 250 attendees.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Joyner
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta Public Schools star Termarr Johnson drafted fourth overall in MLB draft

Atlanta Public Schools star Termarr Johnson drafted fourth overall in MLB draft Mays High School infielder Termarr Johnson, 18, did not have to wait long to find out what Major League Baseball franchise was selecting him in the 2022 MLB Draft. With the fourth overall pick the Pittsburgh Pirates selected Johnson Sunday, July 17.  Surrounded […] The post Atlanta Public Schools star Termarr Johnson drafted fourth overall in MLB draft appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Fine Wine Series brings Wine and R&B festival to Atlanta

The Fine Wine series is bringing their R&B and Wine festival to Piedmont Park. This is exciting because this is the first time it’s being held in Atlanta. The event is known for “creating a lively, luxurious atmosphere for young professionals to mingle, learn about and enjoy wine, all while grooving to R&B music that has been–and continues to be the soundtrack of their lives.” This is a unique opportunity to enjoy good music, network, and even learn about the wine you love so much.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbcu#Mgm#The Tom Joyner Foundation#Betmgm Executive Series
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

$1M grant awarded to restore historic Vine City homes

The National Park Service has awarded a $1 million grant to nonprofit Preserve Black Atlanta to help preserve vacant homes in the Vine City neighborhood that once belonged to Civil Rights leaders, including the first African American woman elected to the Georgia House of Representatives. The homes belonged to George Alexander Towns, co-founder of the […] The post $1M grant awarded to restore historic Vine City homes appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
magnoliastatelive.com

10 iconic filming locations in Atlanta

When people think of touring memorable filming locations, their minds immediately go to New York and Los Angeles, two powerhouse cities that have long stood as the hub of culture and film. But there’s another booming movie metropolis destined to join that vanguard: Atlanta. Imbued with history and culture...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
AccessAtlanta

‘Atlanta R&B Music Experience’ coming to State Farm Arena

What could be better than an R&B night with legends?. This lineup is one that has me so excited! The “Atlanta R&B Music Experience” is bringing several of our favorites to State Farm Arena this October - Monica, Tamar Braxton, Tevin Campbell, H-Town, 112 and NEXT. The hits that these stars have between them are going to make for an entertaining show. Tickets go on sale this Friday, so I hope you’re ready!
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Kirby Smart makes case for moving Georgia vs Florida out of Jacksonville; Billy Napier non-committal

The Georgia-Florida game is under contract to remain in Jacksonville through the 2023 season, with an added option to keep the game in Jacksonville for two more years, extending it through 2025. On Wednesday Kirby Smart was asked by former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow why Smart would want to take the rivalry out of Jacksonville, and back to campuses, something that has happened only twice since 1933, with Tebow calling Jacksonville "one of the best environments."
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Professional dancer Patrice D’Evans Stops By CBS 46

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - If you’re looking to discover your inner self-confidence, professional dancer and relationship coach Patrice d’Evans believes she can help. She uses belly dancing to help women heal from domestic violence and “unlock their joy.”
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy