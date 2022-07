Local utility has provided hands-on learning to 475 students over 27 years. From left to right: Jermon Bishop, KUB Procurement Analyst and 1998 TeenWorker; Salina Douglass, KUB Manager of Properties and 1998 TeenWorker; and Chris Lowery, KUB Manager of Transportation and 1995 TeenWorker; KUB. KNOXVILLE -- The Knoxville Utilities Board...

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO