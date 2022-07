A Pullman biotechnology company appears to be moving forward with its expansion plans. Veterinary Medical Research & Development has submitted its environmental checklist to the City of Pullman for grading work. The project involves 112,000 cubic yards of cut and 55,000 yards of fill work on the company’s ground on the North end of Pullman. The grading project also includes erosion control and road improvements at the 4 acre site.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO