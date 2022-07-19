ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Doctor who provided abortion to 10-year-old girl moves to sue attorney general for defamation

By Matt Christy, Nexstar Media Wire
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EDRlZ_0glBJS0200

INDIANAPOLIS ( WXIN ) — An attorney representing Dr. Caitlin Bernard, who provided an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim , has filed a tort claim against Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita — the first step in a defamation lawsuit against Rokita.

“Mr. Rokita’s false and misleading statements about alleged misconduct by Dr. Bernard in her profession constitute defamation,” said Attorney Kathleen A. DeLaney, who represents Bernard.

Abortion report confirms Indiana doctor followed law after AG vowed investigation

The lawsuit comes on the heels of a cease and desist issued by DeLaney, which was itself a response to Rokita’s continued public comments aimed at Bernard. Rokita went on Fox News on July 13, calling Bernard an “abortion activist acting as a doctor” and said she had a “history of failing to report” and even threatened to go after Bernard’s license.

The Fox News caption underneath Rokita proclaimed “Doc Failed to Report Abortion Abuse Victim,” according to the tort claim.

However, Nexstar’s WXIN obtained documents showing that Bernard did file the report, and even filed it within the timeframe required.

DeLaney also said that a “simple check” on a government license website would have confirmed that Dr. Bernard’s license was active with no disciplinary history.

In addition, Indiana University Health issued a statement saying they conducted an investigation into Dr. Bernard and found her in compliance with privacy laws.

Ohio man charged in rape that led to 10-year-old getting abortion in Indiana

But despite Rokita and his office being able to obtain this information, Rokita spoke publically in national and local media, continuing to vow an investigation into her license, and to see if she had filed the report.

“Rokita either knew the statements were false or acted with reckless disregard to the truth or falsity of the statements,” DeLaney said in the tort claim. “Mr. Rokita recklessly and/or negligently failed to ascertain whether the statements about Dr. Bernard’s licensure were true or false before making them.”

DeLaney said Rokita’s statements “exceed the general scope of Mr. Rokita’s authority as Indiana’s Attorney General.”

“Given the current political atmosphere in the United States, Mr. Rokita’s comments were intended to heighten public condemnation of Dr. Bernard, who legally provided legitimate medical care,” the tort claim said.

The filing triggers a 90-day investigative period for the state to settle the claim, after which a lawsuit can be filed.

Rokita’s office provided WXIN with the following statement:

Attorney General Rokita and the Office of Attorney General are leaders in the pro-life movement. His historic work has further distinguished Indiana as a protector of unborn life and women. This is part of a divisive narrative and an attempt to distract from the important work of the office, including the duty to determine whetherpractitioners have violated the standards of practice in his or her profession, as well as federal and state laws. We will defend against baseless claims.

KELLY STEVENSON, OFFICE OF ATTORNEY GENERAL TODD ROKITA

The Indiana Democratic Party also released a statement in response to the news:

“Hoosier taxpayers will now have to pay for Attorney General Todd Rokita’s national smear campaign against a doctor who helped a 10-year-old rape survivor attain a legal and safe abortion. The Indiana GOP shows more and more that they will do anything to pursue their extremist agenda — an agenda that eliminates choice and forces women to have birth even in cases of rape, incest, or saving the life of the mother. This agenda is too extreme for Indiana and Hoosiers have had enough of Rokita’s self-serving antics.”

DREW ANDERSON, SPOKESMAN FOR THE INDIANA DEMOCRATIC PARTY
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Ohio State
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
Black Enterprise

Loud and Wrong: Michigan Woman Argues With Judge Over Her Lawsuit Filed For Bad Date, $10K Emotional Stress Claim

A Michigan woman went completely nuclear on a judge after he determined that her case was out of the jurisdiction and should be handled in a circuit court, according to TMZ. QaShontae Short filed a lawsuit against Richard Jordan for $10,000 in Flint, Michigan, on the grounds of intentional infliction of emotional distress. Short was brought before Judge Herman Marable Jr., TMZ reported.
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Defamation#Attorney General#Abortion Law#Ag#Fox News#Wxin#Indiana University Health
Mic

A right-wing religious activist was caught on hot mic saying she prayed with Supreme Court justices

Here’s a little peek behind the curtain of how my job works: If I’m writing about a specific subject, and I happen to have a connection with any of the people or organizations involved in what I’m writing about, I have to say so right there in the middle of the article. If I have a really serious connection to anyone I’m supposed to be writing about, I say “nope, sorry, can’t cover this story. I’m too close,” and then I respectfully bow out to let one of my colleagues with some distance take over. This is a fairly standard practice to avoid the even the appearance — much less the actual presence — of a conflict of interest. For the most part it works out very nicely for everyone involved.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vice

A Woman Just Got 50 Years for Murder After Her Pregnancy Ended

A judge in El Salvador sentenced a woman to 50 years in prison after she suffered an obstetric emergency and lost her fetus in the ninth month of pregnancy, according to reproductive rights activists. She was found guilty of homicide. The sentencing last week of Lesli Lisbeth Ramírez Ramírez, who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
CBS News

R. Kelly suing prison after lawyers say he was placed on suicide watch as a form of punishment

Days after R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years on federal sex trafficking charges, lawyers for the singer are suing the federal prison housing him, alleging that the facility is unlawfully keeping him on suicide watch as a form of punishment. The lawyers allege that there is no reason for Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center to put the 55-year-old Kelly on suicide watch, and that doing so is causing "real and lasting harm" to the singer.
BROOKLYN, NY
Washington Examiner

Transgender prisoner who impregnated two inmates moved to different facility

A transgender inmate has been transferred after impregnating two female inmates at the only women's prison in New Jersey . Demi Minor, a biological male who identifies as a trans woman, was sent to the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility, a state prison with a population of all men except for three transgender inmates between the ages of 18 and 30, and was transferred to a vulnerable housing unit, according to NBC.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

White woman, 87, blamed for death of Emmett Till says she is a VICTIM in her newly-leaked autobiography and claims she tried to STOP her husband's lynch-mob from killing the teen

A white woman blamed for the racist lynching of Emmett Till claimed she is a victim in her leaked autobiography - while also asserting that she lied to try and protect the black teenager from his terrible fate. In a leaked 99-page manuscript obtained by The Associated Press, Carolyn Donham,...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Texas cancer survivor, 28, reveals how state's heartbeat law banned her from aborting longed-for miracle baby who was too disabled to survive: Forced to drive 10 hours to New Mexico clinic where pro-lifers called her a murderer

A Texas cancer survivor who suffered three miscarriages was banned from aborting a longed-for pregnancy in her home state on discovering the fetus was too disabled to survive. Kailee DeSpain, 28, and her husband were forced to make a 10 hour trip to New Mexico in February after a 16 week scan revealed their son Finley had an unsurvivable condition called triploidy.
TEXAS STATE
Complex

Judge Rules That Subway Can Be Sued for Misleading Customers With ‘100 Percent Tuna’ Claims

A federal judge has ruled in favor of a lawsuit accusing Subway of misleading customers by claiming its tuna sandwiches are “100 percent tuna.”. The Washington Post reports U.S. District Court Judge Jon S. Tigar determined last week that a class action suit filed in January 2021 by plaintiff Nilima Amin of Alameda County, California can move forward. The ruling arrives several months after Subway asked Tigar to dismiss the suit.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Baby thrown to death by monkeys

INDIA (WTVO) — A four-month-old baby was killed after being snatched from his parents by monkeys and thrown off a building. It happened at a home in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh state, on Friday, according to Metro. Nirdesh Upadhyay, the baby’s father, had reportedly brought the infant out onto the home’s third-floor terrace with his wife after a power outage.
ACCIDENTS
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy