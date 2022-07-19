ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Doctor who provided abortion to 10-year-old girl moves to sue attorney general for defamation

By Matt Christy, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DEk5r_0glBJ2Nd00

INDIANAPOLIS ( WXIN ) — An attorney representing Dr. Caitlin Bernard, who provided an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim , has filed a tort claim against Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita — the first step in a defamation lawsuit against Rokita.

“Mr. Rokita’s false and misleading statements about alleged misconduct by Dr. Bernard in her profession constitute defamation,” said Attorney Kathleen A. DeLaney, who represents Bernard.

Abortion report confirms Indiana doctor followed law after AG vowed investigation

The lawsuit comes on the heels of a cease and desist issued by DeLaney, which was itself a response to Rokita’s continued public comments aimed at Bernard. Rokita went on Fox News on July 13, calling Bernard an “abortion activist acting as a doctor” and said she had a “history of failing to report” and even threatened to go after Bernard’s license.

The Fox News caption underneath Rokita proclaimed “Doc Failed to Report Abortion Abuse Victim,” according to the tort claim.

However, Nexstar’s WXIN obtained documents showing that Bernard did file the report, and even filed it within the timeframe required.

DeLaney also said that a “simple check” on a government license website would have confirmed that Dr. Bernard’s license was active with no disciplinary history.

In addition, Indiana University Health issued a statement saying they conducted an investigation into Dr. Bernard and found her in compliance with privacy laws.

Ohio man charged in rape that led to 10-year-old getting abortion in Indiana

But despite Rokita and his office being able to obtain this information, Rokita spoke publically in national and local media, continuing to vow an investigation into her license, and to see if she had filed the report.

“Rokita either knew the statements were false or acted with reckless disregard to the truth or falsity of the statements,” DeLaney said in the tort claim. “Mr. Rokita recklessly and/or negligently failed to ascertain whether the statements about Dr. Bernard’s licensure were true or false before making them.”

DeLaney said Rokita’s statements “exceed the general scope of Mr. Rokita’s authority as Indiana’s Attorney General.”

“Given the current political atmosphere in the United States, Mr. Rokita’s comments were intended to heighten public condemnation of Dr. Bernard, who legally provided legitimate medical care,” the tort claim said.

The filing triggers a 90-day investigative period for the state to settle the claim, after which a lawsuit can be filed.

Rokita’s office provided WXIN with the following statement:

Attorney General Rokita and the Office of Attorney General are leaders in the pro-life movement. His historic work has further distinguished Indiana as a protector of unborn life and women. This is part of a divisive narrative and an attempt to distract from the important work of the office, including the duty to determine whetherpractitioners have violated the standards of practice in his or her profession, as well as federal and state laws. We will defend against baseless claims.

KELLY STEVENSON, OFFICE OF ATTORNEY GENERAL TODD ROKITA

The Indiana Democratic Party also released a statement in response to the news:

“Hoosier taxpayers will now have to pay for Attorney General Todd Rokita’s national smear campaign against a doctor who helped a 10-year-old rape survivor attain a legal and safe abortion. The Indiana GOP shows more and more that they will do anything to pursue their extremist agenda — an agenda that eliminates choice and forces women to have birth even in cases of rape, incest, or saving the life of the mother. This agenda is too extreme for Indiana and Hoosiers have had enough of Rokita’s self-serving antics.”

DREW ANDERSON, SPOKESMAN FOR THE INDIANA DEMOCRATIC PARTY
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Man charged with murder of missing Ole Miss student

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – A Grenada man has been charged with murder in connection to the death of missing University of Mississippi (UM) student, Jimmie “Jay” Lee. Lee was last seen on July 8. Authorities found Lee’s car at a local towing company on July 11. The car was later sent to the state crime […]
OXFORD, MS
The Charleston Press

27-year-old trans woman, who was placed to serve three-decades-long sentence in a female-only prison, was transferred to men’s facility after impregnating two inmates

Dozens of gender identity and gender equality incidents have been reported in the last several months nationwide in schools, something that really bothers parents of young children. While the discussions about gender related topics in young people are becoming more and more heated in schools, the same applies to trans adults, who have become pretty vocal recently in seeking more rights.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Ohio State
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
CBS Pittsburgh

Accused man dies in custody after sister awakened from coma

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man charged with trying to kill his sister, who recently awakened from a two-year coma and identified him as her attacker, has died less than a week after his arrest, authorities said Friday.Daniel J. Palmer III of Cottageville was pronounced dead Thursday at a Charleston hospital, a day after he was taken there following an evaluation by jail medical staff, the state Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the Division of Corrections, said in a news release.The statement didn't indicate a cause of death and a spokeswoman for Department of Health and Human Resources, which...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WashingtonExaminer

Entire police force quits over manager who held 'progressively responsible positions'

The entire police force for the small North Carolina town of Kenly tendered its resignation in protest over a newly hired town manager. Kenly Police Chief Josh Gibson announced the resignations and cited a "hostile work environment" that ensued since the hiring of the manager, who began serving in her post back in June and had been touted by the town for previously working in "progressively responsible positions."
KENLY, NC
WJTV 12

Blood coming from Florida condo leads police to 3 bodies

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The bodies of three people were found inside a Florida condominium on Sunday, authorities said. Shortly before 10 p.m., a 911 caller reported blood coming from inside a condo at Paradise Cove Condominiums, according to the West Palm Beach Police Dept. Officers responded and found...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WJTV 12

Woman shoots at car full of children at Taco Bell: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is in jail after police say she shot at a car, filled with children at a fast food restaurant on Wednesday. According to Memphis police, Shuntae Daniels is responsible for the shooting that took place around 2:45 a.m. at the Taco Bell on Poplar near Highland. Officers say they were […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Attorney General#Defamation Lawsuit#Ag#Fox News#Wxin#Indiana University Health
Newsweek

Horror Footage Shows Sinkhole Opening in Swimming Pool, Dragging Man In

A man who was sucked into a sinkhole that spontaneously opened in a swimming pool in Israel has been found dead. As reported by The Times of Israel, rescue operations took four hours before emergency services recovered the man's body on July 21 from the 43-foot deep hole. Later identified as 32-year-old Klil Kimhi, the exact cause of his death—whether he drowned, was crushed, or died from the fall—is still unknown.
ACCIDENTS
WJTV 12

U.S. Postal Service employee killed in Jackson crash

UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl police announced they arrested a 20-year-old Flowood man after a chase into Jackson on Thursday, July 20. According to Greg Flynn, the public information director for the City of Pearl, officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a Toyota Camry for speeding on Interstate 20 W. just before […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Trio accused of creating fake business for education counseling in Mississippi

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Former Coffeeville School District Superintendent Vivian Robinson, Melissa Nance and Tammy Briggs were arrested on fraud-related charges. State Auditor Shad White said the trio created a business for education counseling. Robinson allegedly authorized payments to the fraudulent business when minimal services were performed to make it appear like a legitimate company.
COFFEEVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Two killed after wrong-way driver causes crash on I-55

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 55. According to Assistant Police Joseph Wade, a woman was driving southbound while she was in the northbound lanes of I-55. The crash happened about one mile north of Byram. Wade said the female driver was killed […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
WJTV 12

2 arrested after shooting on Pearl River Avenue in McComb

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – McComb police arrested two suspects after a shooting that happened on Friday, May 6. Police said they responded to shots being fired into a occupied home in the 600 block of Pearl River Avenue. During the investigation, 17-year-old RaKendrick D. Stephens was identified as the suspect.
MCCOMB, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested after child dies in Hattiesburg DUI crash

Warning: An image in this article may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised. HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested following a DUI crash that killed a five-year-old in Hattiesburg on Wednesday, July 20. Hattiesburg police said the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 98 near Cross Creek Parkway around […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Jackson

Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Jackson on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Suspect surrenders after one killed in Holly Springs shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting Wednesday morning in Holly Springs, Mississippi. The Marshall County coroner confirmed that 44-year-old Michael Smith was killed by a single gunshot. Authorities said the victim was found outside his home on Craft Street before 9 a.m. Smith was a manager at a local Dollar Tree. […]
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
WJTV 12

Police: Untested DNA leads to Mississippi cold case arrest

WEST POINT, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man arrested in a nearly two-decade old cold case will have an initial court appearance Friday. Frederick Fitzgerald Gandy, 55, of West Point, was arrested Monday afternoon and charged with attempted murder, rape, burglary, and attempted armed robbery, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported. He is being held in the Clay County Jail on a $950,000 bond.
WJTV 12

Man charged with capital murder of former Jackson police officer

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was charged with capital murder following the shooting death of a former Jackson police officer on Thursday, July 21. Officials with the Jackson Police Department (JPD) said former officer Devin Fallo, 29, of Pearl, was found fatally shot inside a Ford F-150 truck at 1229 Bailey Avenue. Shortly after, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy